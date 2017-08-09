Be an extra on Travel Channel at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas

Travel Channel will be on Fremont Street on Thursday and Friday shooting at Evel Pie for an upcoming episode of “Food Paradise.”

Diners eat and drink at Evel Pie, an Evel Knievel-themed pizzeria, on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evel Pie as ‘Food Paradise’

Travel Channel will be on Fremont Street on Thursday and Friday shooting at Evel Pie for an upcoming episode of “Food Paradise.” If you want to be on TV, you might try wandering by between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, when we’re told they’ll be looking for a few extras.

Best Hotel Restaurants

Congrats to Michael Mina and the team at Bardot Brasserie at Aria for finishing second on USA Today’s 10 Best Hotel Restaurants list. It was one of three in Las Vegas to make the list, with no other city scoring more than one winner. The other local finishers are the super-exclusive eight-seat E by Jose Andres at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the city’s only Michelin three-star restaurant, Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand. Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, topped the list.

Temporary digs at Palms

The Palms has opened Social Table in the previous home of Hooters, just steps from the new Lucky Penny Cafe. It’s a huge place to take in a game, with a fairly limited menu of burgers, dogs, tacos, wings, etc. But we’ve learned this is only a temporary endeavor. It’s expected to remain until December or so, closing around the same time the new buffet is unveiled.

‘MasterChef’ goes cruising

DJ-turned-chef Shaun O’Neale will hit the high seas Nov. 12 aboard a special “MasterChef ” cruise of the Caribbean. O’Neale worked the DJ booths of Light Group and Hakkasan Group before winning Season 7 of “MasterChef.” He’ll be joined by fellow winners on the Holland America Cruise.

$200,000 for Three Square

Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2017 in June brought Three Square food bank more than $200,000, which will provide more than 600,000 meals to food-insecure people.

Openings and closings

The Pollo Campero restaurant chain has opened its first valley outlet at 1025 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station in Henderson has reopened after extensive renovations.

Cantina Laredo at Tivoli Village has closed.

The last Southern Nevada location of Roy’s Restaurant, on East Flamingo Road, has closed.

Sighting: County stars Dan + Shay at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.