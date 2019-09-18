Benihana Las Vegas pop-up to offer free fried rice on Friday

The Fashion Show mall outlet will offer free fried rice on Friday and free chicken fried rice to anyone who dines in Thursday or Friday.

Friday is National Fried Rice Day and Benihana at the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip will have a pop-up sampling event. (Getty Images)

If rice is nice, it follows that free rice would be nicer — and free fried rice maybe best of all.

Friday is National Fried Rice Day, believe it or not, and here’s a food holiday for which somebody claims credit — Benihana, in this case. And on this second annual National Fried Rice Day, the company is doing something to celebrate.

From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, the Benihana at Fashion Show mall will have a pop-up sampling event, offering a “healthy portion” of its beloved dish to those who come by. Or, if you dine in either Thursday or Friday, you can get free hibachi chicken fried rice with every entree purchase.

