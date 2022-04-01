Billie Eilish wanted vegan. Vegas couple gets to showcase their hot dogs

Billie Eilish requested vegan food at T-Mobile Arena. A local plant-powered enterprise run by Monica and Anibal Flores is taking over the Snap-O-Razzo booth.

Phyto's Vegan Eats owners Monica and Anibal Flores display some of their vegan hot dogs. They will be having a pop-up at the Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs booth at T-Mobile Arena during the Billie Eilish concert. (Louiie Victa & Francisco Hernandez)

Phyto's Vegan Eats will be offering Crispy Cowboy frankfurters featuring soy bacon, crispy onions, fresh white onions and barbecue sauce at the Billie Eilish concert at T-Mobile Arena. (Louiie Victa & Francisco Hernandez)

Chili Cheese wieners with vegan chili and cashew-based nacho cheese sauce will be available at the Phyto's Vegan Eats take-over at T-Mobile Arena during the Billie Eilish concert. (Louiie Victa & Francisco Hernandez)

Headed to see Billie Eilish at T-Mobile Arena?

You might want to save room for delectable vegan hot dogs from Phyto’s Vegan Eats. The Las Vegas-based, plant-powered pop-up enterprise run by Monica and Anibal Flores will be taking over the Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs booth during the much-anticipated concert tonight.

“We were invited to take over Ralph’s spot,” said Flores, referring to Ralph Perrazzo, owner of the distinctly non-vegetable-forward Snap-O-Razzo operation. “Billie Eilish had requested all the restaurants in [T-Mobile Arena] serve vegan, and he thought it would be a good idea to get some local talent. He’s sharing his space with us and letting us share vegan hot dogs with everybody who attends.”

Phyto’s Vegan Eats will offer two meatless hot dog styles during the musical evening, both selling for $16 each:

— The Crispy Cowboy frankfurter features soy bacon, crispy onions, fresh white onions and barbecue sauce.

— The Chili Cheese wiener is topped with homemade vegan chili and cashew-based nacho cheese sauce.

Flores is over the moon at this unexpected opportunity.

“I think it still hasn’t hit me yet. I think this might be one of our biggest gigs we’ve ever done,” he said. “We’ve done Life is Beautiful, but never at this scale. I can’t even fathom it.”

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.