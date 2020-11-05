85°F
Blaze offering free pizzas to celebrate new location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 12:51 pm
 

Blaze Pizza is celebrating Thursday’s opening of its new Las Vegas location by offering its new neighbors the chance to register for a free pizza. They’ll have to wait a while, however, to enjoy the freebie.

Blaze’s newest build-your-own pizza spot is near Summerlin, at 7290 W. Lake Mead Blvd. (at Tenaya Way). It offers dine-in, curbside pickup and contactless delivery options though its website, mobile app and third-party services.

Customers who install the Blaze app by Nov. 18, and add the new outpost as their favorite/preferred location, they’ll qualify for a free 11-inch pie. They can then redeem that bonus pizza between Nov. 19 and Dec. 9.

Blaze is an international chain backed by celebrity investors such as LeBron James, Maria Shriver and movie producer John Davis. It currently has over 340 restaurants in six countries and 41 states. This is its eighth Las Vegas Valley location.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

