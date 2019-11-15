Bok Bok Chicken offering free treat for National Baklava Day

Sunday is National Baklava Day, and you can get a free piece if you dine in or get takeout that day from any of Bok Bok Chicken’s five Southern Nevada locations.

Bok Bok Chicken is serving up free baklava on Sunday. (Bok Bok Chicken)

Sunday is National Baklava Day. Like many of the commemorations the origins of this one are murky, but at least one benefit is not. Bok Bok Chicken will give a free piece of baklava to anyone who dines in or gets takeout on Sunday, limit one per person.

Bok Bok Chicken (bokbokchicken.com) has five locations in Southern Nevada.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.