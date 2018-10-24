Brewery and restaurant to open in southwest Las Vegas

Keri Kelli, who has two Aces & Ales locations, is getting into the brewing business. Kelli has announced plans for his first brewery at The Bend, the new retail center near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive. Slated to open late next year, it’s expected to include a 275-seat bar and restaurant with two dog-friendly patios. Kelli says his beer will be “created and produced in ways that are as earth-friendly and sustainable as possible.” That includes recycling, composting and repurposing spent grain as animal feed for local farmers.

Celebrating with De Niro

Nobu Matsuhisa and business partner Robert De Niro were in town over the weekend to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. The pair hosted a party Friday evening in the Nobu Villa atop the hotel tower, and on Saturday, the chef treated guests to a seven-course caviar dinner, debuting several caviar-themed dishes being added to the menu.

No-go for Vandal?

It looks like Chris Santos’ Vandal will not be coming to The Palms. The restaurant’s development was part of a partnership between Red Rock Resorts, which owns the Palms, and Tao Group that has been dissolved. For more details on the fallout, see John Katsilometes’ column.

A Michelin star in Seoul

Chef Akira Back, who has Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge at Bellagio and Kumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar at Mandalay Bay, was on hand when the latest edition of the Michelin Travel Guide for Seoul was unveiled last week. His restaurant Dosa awarded a coveted star for the second year in a row.

Openings

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken is scheduled to open Wednesday at 4480 Paradise Road, in the center across Paradise from the Hard Rock Hotel.

Bobby Mao’s Chinese Kitchen + Mexican Cantina has opened at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.

Fuego Lounge has opened at Fiesta Henderson, with happy hour specials from 5-9 p.m. daily.

Catch at Aria is accepting reservations as of Monday.

A second valley location of Jinya Ramen Bar is scheduled to open Nov. 5 at 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Just a taste

Twenty-five downtown-area restaurants will participate in the Taste of Downtown-Epicurean Event, a benefit for the Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the pool at the Plaza. For tickets, visit plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment.

Sightings

Model/actress Olivia Culpo and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on separate evenings at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.