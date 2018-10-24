Food

Brewery and restaurant to open in southwest Las Vegas

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2018 - 1:02 pm
 

Keri Kelli, who has two Aces & Ales locations, is getting into the brewing business. Kelli has announced plans for his first brewery at The Bend, the new retail center near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive. Slated to open late next year, it’s expected to include a 275-seat bar and restaurant with two dog-friendly patios. Kelli says his beer will be “created and produced in ways that are as earth-friendly and sustainable as possible.” That includes recycling, composting and repurposing spent grain as animal feed for local farmers.

Celebrating with De Niro

Nobu Matsuhisa and business partner Robert De Niro were in town over the weekend to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. The pair hosted a party Friday evening in the Nobu Villa atop the hotel tower, and on Saturday, the chef treated guests to a seven-course caviar dinner, debuting several caviar-themed dishes being added to the menu.

No-go for Vandal?

It looks like Chris Santos’ Vandal will not be coming to The Palms. The restaurant’s development was part of a partnership between Red Rock Resorts, which owns the Palms, and Tao Group that has been dissolved. For more details on the fallout, see John Katsilometes’ column.

A Michelin star in Seoul

Chef Akira Back, who has Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge at Bellagio and Kumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar at Mandalay Bay, was on hand when the latest edition of the Michelin Travel Guide for Seoul was unveiled last week. His restaurant Dosa awarded a coveted star for the second year in a row.

Openings

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken is scheduled to open Wednesday at 4480 Paradise Road, in the center across Paradise from the Hard Rock Hotel.

Bobby Mao’s Chinese Kitchen + Mexican Cantina has opened at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.

Fuego Lounge has opened at Fiesta Henderson, with happy hour specials from 5-9 p.m. daily.

Catch at Aria is accepting reservations as of Monday.

A second valley location of Jinya Ramen Bar is scheduled to open Nov. 5 at 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Just a taste

Twenty-five downtown-area restaurants will participate in the Taste of Downtown-Epicurean Event, a benefit for the Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the pool at the Plaza. For tickets, visit plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment.

Sightings

Model/actress Olivia Culpo and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on separate evenings at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like