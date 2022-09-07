Buy-1-get-1-free burgers at Shake Shacks in Las Vegas

It’s the Shake Shack version of the buddy system. Through Monday, the Shack is offering its Burger Buds promotion.

Shake Shack (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Through Monday, the Shack is offering its Burger Buds promotion. Order a ShackBurger on the Shack App (shakeshack.com/app#), pick up the order at one of four Las Vegas locations and receive a second ShackBurger free for your burger bud.

The ShackBurger features an Angus patty, cheese, house sauce and fixings on a toasted potato bun. Pickup locations are The District at Green Valley Ranch, North Premium Outlets, Downtown Summerlin and the north end of the Brooklyn Bridge outside New York-New York.

In other Shake Shack news, the chain just debuted its fall 2022 shakes.

The Apple Cider Donut Shake features apple cider doughnut frozen custard topped with cinnamon doughnut crunch and whipped cream. The Pumpkin Patch Shake returns to showcase pumpkin vanilla frozen custard (from pumpkin purée), with candied pumpkin seeds and whipped cream on top.

For a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, chocolate frozen custard and salted toffee sauce are hand-spun, with chocolate toffee sprinkles and whipped cream finishing matters.

