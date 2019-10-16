Candy corn best Halloween candy in Las Vegas. Do you agree?

This ubiquitous holiday candy was also dead last in the nation in this survey.

(Candystore.com)

This is why we can’t have nice things.

In an effort to find the favorite Halloween candy in each state — and the worst Halloween candy overall — Los Angeles-based candystore.com compiled lists from websites such as Buzzfeed, Thrillist, Huffington Post and Fox News, and surveyed 30,000 of their own customers. When all lists were tallied, candy corn emerged as the favorite Halloween candy in Nevada. Then again, candy corn was ranked worst Halloween candy overall. It even beat out circus peanuts, winner of the worst award last year.

No less an eminence than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who happens to have five Las Vegas restaurants, summed it up in his characteristically subtle way on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” a few years ago: “It’s not candy. It’s not corn. It’s ear wax in the shape of a rotten tooth.”

Take that, all you battle-born candy-corn lovers.

Hershey Kisses and Tootsie Pops ranked second and third in Nevada. Our neighboring states had other thoughts. California’s favorites were listed as Skittles, M&M’s and Reese’s Cups, in that order. Arizona’s were Hot Tamales, Snickers and Hershey Kisses. And Utah’s favorites were Jolly Ranchers and Tootsie Pops, before falling into the candy-corn trap for No. 3.

But don’t feel bad, Nevada. Candy corn also was the No. 1 choice in Idaho, New Mexico, North Dakota and Iowa.

