Capriotti’s offering $4 Bobbies to celebrate its birthday

Capriotti’s is celebrating its 43rd birthday by offering $4 Bobbie sandwiches to the users of its CAPAddicts Rewards app.

On Thursday, fans of Capriotti’s can enjoy the small Bobbie sandwich — aka the “Thanksgiving Sandwich.” You have to register for the eatery’s app in order to receive the discounted sandwich, according to a news release.

“Every year for Capriotti’s birthday, we love to celebrate both our fans who have remained loyal to us over the past 43 years, as well as our new fans who just discovered our amazing taste,” Ashley Morris, Capriotti’s CEO, said. “We are thrilled to be as strong as ever at 43, and continue to celebrate our classic recipes and quality ingredients, as well as fun twists and innovative sandwiches that keep these fans returning for more. We look forward to an even stronger 43 years ahead.”

The $4 Bobbie promotion will be available at participating restaurants. To find a location near you, visit www.capriottis.com.

