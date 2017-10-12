Celebrate Friday the 13th with Salud’s pumpkin cocktail — VIDEO

With pumpkins in season and Halloween in the air, Friday the 13th is a perfect time to try the seasonal Smashed Pumpkin cocktail from the new Lakes-area Salud Mexican Bistro and Tequileria. Available through the end of November, this is as much a dessert as it is a cocktail, with a hearty dose of sugar masking the bite of tequila.
Ingredients
■ 1 oz. pumpkin puree
■ 1 oz. Semental cinnamon-infused tequila
■ 1 1/2 oz. Horchata liqueur
■ 1/4 oz. Disaronno liqueur
■ whipped cream
■ pumpkin pie spice
■ cinnamon sugar
■ cinnamon stick
Directions
Rim martini glass with cinnamon sugar. Shake puree, tequila, Horchata and Disaronno. Pour into glass. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice. Garnish with cinnamon stick.