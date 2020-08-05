84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Food

Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with this cocktail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

Root beer floats have come a long way since your granny poured some Hires into a glass, added a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you were on your way.

In honor of National Root Beer Float Day on Thursday, Therapy, 528 E. Fremont St., has created its own interpretation of the old-time favorite. Therapy’s mixologists blend 8 Ball chocolate whiskey with root beer, add birthday-cake ice cream and top it with brownie s’mores and whipped cream. It’s $10, or $8 for a non-alcoholic version, and it will be available through the end of the month.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
3
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
4
Trump weekend rallies in Nevada canceled
Trump weekend rallies in Nevada canceled
5
Multimillion-dollar Las Vegas lawsuit targets mobile gaming app
Multimillion-dollar Las Vegas lawsuit targets mobile gaming app
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST