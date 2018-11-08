Celebrate Thanksgiving at Las Vegas restaurants

Dozens of Las Vegas restaurants are planning special dishes and prix fixe menus for Thanksgiving, and most buffets will add dishes especially for the holiday.

Andre's Bar and Bistro

Getty Images

Flemings

MB Steak

Hash House a Go Go

Mimi's Cafe

Morton's Steakhouse

Dozens of Las Vegas restaurants are planning special dishes and prix fixe menus for Thanksgiving, and most buffets will add dishes especially for the holiday.

This is not intended to be a complete listing. Unless otherwise noted, the specials listed are available on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and prices are per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Las Vegas restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving dinner

Allegro, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Butternut squash risotto with roasted mushrooms and black truffles, $37. Herb- and citrus-brined roast turkey stuffed with mushrooms and vegetables, with gravy, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, $42. Roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and caramelized onion, $10. Baked macaroni and cheese, $10. Pumpkin pie with spiced cream and chocolate tuile, $12. Pecan pie with cinnamon whipped cream, $12. Regular menu also available. 5 to 10 p.m.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-798-7151, andresbistroandbar.com: Kabocha squash soup or mixed greens salad with goat cheese and butternut squash; seared diver scallop with celery root puree or crispy pork belly with cranberry-apple relish and brioche dressing ($9 supplement for either); roasted turkey with fruit and nut stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, turkey confit and sage marshmallows, grilled wagyu sirloin with horseradish potato gratin and green beans, or Dover sole roulade with vegetable terrine and fondant potatoes; and pumpkin pie, apple tarte tatin or chocolate crumble with vanilla ice cream, $48. Children’s dinner: turkey with sides and dessert, $15. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood, M Resort; 702-797-1000, themresort.com: Roasted butternut squash bisque or fall baby greens salad; roasted turkey with dressing, potatoes, cranberry chutney, green beans almondine and gravy; and pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream or pumpkin macaron with pecan-caramel sauce, $49; $29 for children younger than 10. Regular menu also available. 3 to 10 p.m.

Aria Cafe, Aria; 702-590-8650, aria.com: Butternut squash soup with creme fraiche, or baby spinach salad with avocado and ruby grapefruit; herb-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cider-roasted root vegetables, gravy, Brussels sprouts, cranberry-orange relish and sweet potato biscuit; and pumpkin cheesecake with caramel-milk chocolate sauce, $45. Noon to 11 p.m.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7401, mandalaybay.com: Grilled Spanish octopus with confit Peewee potatoes, roasted beet and celery root salad, butternut squash veloute with Fuji apple, short rib ravioli with shaved Pecorino, or Caesar salad, $22. Roasted turkey with sourdough stuffing, cranberry chutney, haricots verts, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts and gravy, $45. 6-ounce center-cut filet with piquillo puree and charred broccoli, $55. Dover sole with baby leeks, clams and mussels, $45. Colorado lamb rack with baby artichokes, lamb shoulder confit and olive tapenade, $60. Handmade fettucine with organic mushrooms and black truffle, $45. Hazelnut creme brulee with raspberry, pecan pie with salted caramel ice cream, or chocolate souffle with passionfruit sorbet, $12. $65 for three courses. $35 for wine pairings. 3 to 8 p.m.

Avenue Cafe, MGM Grand; 702-891-7335, mgmgrand.com: Lobster mac and cheese Benedict, $24. Pumpkin pancakes with brown sugar butter, $16. Steak salad with Maytag blue cheese, $18. Open-faced turkey sandwich with stuffing, thyme potato waffle and gravy, $18.

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive, 702-731-3252, bahamabreeze.com: Sliced jerk turkey and pork, callaloo, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes, $19.99. Pumpkin praline pie, $6.79. Junkanoo Juice, $8.99.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com: Chicken tortilla soup, mole turkey flautas or Salad Fiesta; 8-ounce halibut fillet on sauteed zucchini with Veracruz sauce, Spanish rice and refried beans, or herb-roasted turkey with gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; pumpkin flan with berries or pumpkin pie (a la mode $1 extra); and glass of wine or margarita, $21.95. Regular menus also available. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bardot Brasserie, Aria; 702-590-8610, aria.com: Lobster Thermidor or Chestnut Soup a la Jean Louis Palladin; whole roasted turkey with wild mushroom-leek stuffing and gravy, or prime rib with potato-black truffle-raclette cromesquis (crispy croquette); haricots verts almondine, smoky mashed potatoes and fall fruit compote; and chocolate macaron with Valrhona chocolate mousse or apple tarte tatin with almond cream, $75.

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas; 702-781-7610, slslasvegas.com: Sous vide turkey breast, confit leg and gravy, or Josper-roasted turbot from Spain; turkey-bechamel fritters, Ferran Adria Olives, spiced cranberries with confit mandarins or Catalan sausage and cornbread stuffing with confit piquillo peppers; and pecan pie, pumpkin tart or roasted apple puff pastry, $95. 4-9 p.m.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500, beerpark.com: Open-faced Thanksgiving sandwich made with oven-roasted turkey pastrami topped with chestnut stuffing, with cranberry Dijon-mayonnaise sauce and creamy giblet gravy on cranberry challah bread, $10.95. Opens at 9 a.m.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Grand Bazaar Shops; 702-800-0404 or blueribbonfriedchicken.com: The Chicken Gobbler, fried chicken with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, $9.25, through Nov. 30.

Bottiglia, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075 or bottiglialv.com: Butternut squash soup with spiced creme fraiche, or endive and blue cheese salad with tart apple dressing; Turkey white and dark meat with chestnut-apple stuffing and gravy, or prime rib with herb-fried potatoes, or frutti di mare with house-made fettucine; and pumpkin cheesecake or roasted Granny Smith apple pie, $55. Mashed potatoes with gravy, apple-basil stuffing, roasted carrots and squash, creamed kale with caramelized cipollini onioins or smoky Brussels sprouts, $8 each.

Bouchon, The Venetian; 702-414-6200, thomaskeller.com: Butternut soup with nutmeg cream and dried Michigan cherries, Burgundy snails with parsley-garlic butter and puff pastry, Belgian endive salad with candied pecans and shaved goat cheese, or sauteed foie gras with brown butter and poached cranberries; turkey with stuffing and pumpkin croquettes, roasted leg of lamb with butternut squash puree and broccoli, eye of the rib with Duchess potatoes and mushrooms, or slow-poached Maine lobster tail with orzo pasta and trumpet mushrooms; K+M chocolate pudding with salted caramel glaze, creme brulee, or bourbon-pecan ice cream with strawberries and Chantilly cream, $85. Seafood available a la carte.

The Broiler, Boulder Station; 702-432-7743, boulderstation.sclv.com: Butternut squash bisque with apples and creme fraiche; herb-roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, apple-sausage cornbread stuffing, blistered Brussels sprouts, gravy and citrus cranberry sauce, and pumpkin cheesecake with pumpkin spiced caramel sauce, $38. 3 to 9 p.m.

Burgers & Brews, M Resort; 702-797-1000, themresort.com: Roasted turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream, $20.99. Noon to 10 p.m.

Cabo, Santa Fe Station; 702-658-4900, santafestation.sclv.com: Chicken tortilla soup or Cabo house salad; turkey tamales Veracruzana and grilled cob corn, or slow-roasted turkey, gravy, sage-sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams and green beans, $16.99. 4 to 9 p.m.

The Capital Grille, Fashion Show Mall; 702-932-6631, thecapitalgrille.com: Roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, $42. Pumpkin cheesecake, $12. Children’s menu, $15. Regular menu also available. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carmine’s,The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700, carminesnyc.com: 18-pound roasted turkey with sausage-sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and bacon, string beans with red peppers and hazelnuts, baby carrots, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and maple syrup, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin, apple or pecan pie, serves 6 to 8, $259.90.

Charlie Palmer Steak, Four Seasons; 702-632-5120, fourseasons.com: Winter root vegetable salad with goat cheese fritter and candied pecans, or Caesar salad; butternut squash soup or beef carpaccio with shallots and fried capers; herb-roasted turkey breast with braised leg, CP stuffing (gluten-free available) and gravy, or roasted Maine lobster and petite filet mignon ($15 supplement), or filet mignon with garlic-potato puree, or American wagyu New York strip steak with mushroom ragout, or Dover sole with chive-potato puree and confit grapes; potato gratin and cider-glazed Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin pie with whipped creme fraiche, pecan tart with chocolate sour cream, or chocolate-peanut butter bar with flourless chocolate cake and salted caramel, $79; $30 for 15 and younger. Wine pairings $20. 2 to 8 p.m.

Chica, The Venetian; 702-805-8472 or chicalasvegas.com: Roasted calabaza soup with duck confit empanadas and pumpkin seed crumble, $16. Marinated beets with Point Reyes blue cheese and Iberico ham, $16. Rotisserie turkey with sofrito green beans and cranberry pico, $28. Purple sweet potato pie with ginger-pecan cumble and buttermilk sherbet, $12. Unsung Hero cocktail, with spiced cranberry ice cube, Reposado tequila, lemon, orange bitters and rosemary, $14.

Cleo Mediterraneo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-781-7612, slslasvegas: Apple salad with Belgian endive, candied walnut snow and berry Moscatel vinaigrette, $15. Roasted turkey with chestnut-grape cornbread stuffing, black lime, beet, acorn squash, cranberries, yogurt and sage turkey jus, $55. Expression of Pecan Pie Sundae, $12. 5-10:30 p.m.

Craftsteak, MGM Grand; 702-891-7318, mgmgrand.com: Grilled Vermont quail with Riesling-marinated figs, beet- and fennel-cured salmon with cucumber fennel salad, or Bloomsdale spinach salad with Fuyu persimmon; roasted and braised turkey, cranberry orange relish, fennel sausage and sage stuffing, roasted baby root vegetables and sweet potato puree; and pumpkin tart with pumpkin seed brittle, $85.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com: Cream of butternut squash soup or Fall Harvest Salad; herb-roasted turkey with gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish, or honey-glazed ham with Crown Royal maple whisky sauce, glazed yams, Chateau or mashed potatoes and green beans; apple or pumpkin pie (a la mode $1 extra); and glass of wine or cocktail, $15.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menus also available.

Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Chestnut soup with dayboat scallop and fennel pollen; arugula salad with ricotta salata, pomegranates and smoked almonds; Chiogga squash agnolotti topped with brown butter and walnuts; oven-roasted turkey with ciabatta-Italian sausage stuffing and Tuscan kale; and apple crostata and pumpkin panna cotta, $110. Regular menu also available. 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Charcoal Room, Palace Station; 702-221-6678, palacestation.sclv.com: Wild mushroom bisque with creme fraiche and chervil, $11. Autumn salad with apples, cranberries and Gorgonzola, $10. Herb-roasted turkey with honey-glazed green beans almondine, mashed potatoes, bourbon-infused cranberries, sausage-herb stuffing and gravy, $45. Pumpkin trifle with spiced whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar pecans, $8. 2 to 9 p.m.

Charcoal Room, Santa Fe Station; 702-515-4385, santafestation.sclv.com: Wild mushroom bisque with creme fraiche and chervil, $11. Autumn salad with apples, cranberries and Gorgonzola, $10. Herb-roasted turkey with honey-glazed green beans almondine, mashed potatoes, bourbon-infused cranberries, sausage-herb stuffing and gravy, $45. Pumpkin trifle with spiced whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar pecans, $8. 3 to 9 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 2815 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, and 8350 Dean Martin Drive: Turkey, dressing, gravy, sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of side, refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and pumpkin pie (can be topped with new salted caramel nut ice cream at no additional charge), $12.99; $7.99 for children. 11 a.m. to closing.

Cucina, The Shops at Crystals; 702-238-1000 or wolfgangpuck.com: Butternut squash soup with spiced pepitas and house-made ricotta, or roasted pear ravioli with Gorgonzola fonduta and hazelnut pesto, or baby kale salad with pomegranate and green apples; roasted turkey with mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, brown-butter sweet-potato puree, cranberry-apple relish and herb gravy; and white chocolate cheesecake with candied cranberries, three courses, $49; turkey plate, $32; dessert, $8.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063, delfriscos.com: Butternut squash soup or Harvest Salad with goat cheese and walnuts; roasted turkey breast with apple–sausage stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, Chateau potatoes, thin green beans, gravy and cranberry relish; and pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie a la mode, $49. Regular menu also available. Noon to 8 p.m.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com: Butternut squash soup, sugar pumpkin cannelloni with creamy Parmesan sauce, seafood bruschetta or fennel and orange salad; 8-ounce filet with penne pasta and vegetables, herb-roasted turkey with apple-sage dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams and baked acorn squash, linguine and crab in a lemon-butter-white wine sauce with tomato and portabellini mushrooms, Sicilian baked ham with cinnamon yams and vegetables, or Venetian-style sea scallop with green risotto and seasonal vegetable; apple-cranberry cobbler, pumpkin pie or rocky road bread pudding; tea or coffee; and glass of wine or cocktail, $39. Regular menus also available. 2 to 9 p.m.

Elephant Bar, District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; 702-361-7468, elephantbar.com: Roasted turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and vegetables, $17.95. Roasted turkey with 10-ounce top sirloin steak, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and vegetables, $29.95. Turkey pot pie with cranberry sauce, $15.95. Turkey cranberry sandwich with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and white cheddar cheese on sweet challah bread, $14.95. Pumpkin pie, $7. Nov. 22-25.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300, ferraroslasvegas.com: Burrata with butternut squash and hazelnut dressing, mixed spring salad with dried cranberries and pistachios, or mushroom and leek soup; chocolate tagliatelle pasta with butternut squash and seasonal mushrooms; roasted turkey with orange-cranberry chutney, Romano and yellow-bean salad, sausage-fig stuffing, truffle mashed potato and Brussels sprouts with onion and pancetta; and sweet potato cake with caramelized Fuji apple or dessert sampler, $49.95; $16.95 for children. 1 to 9 p.m.

Fiamma Italian Kitchen, MGM Grand; 702-91-7600, mgmgrand.com: Minestrone, $14. Butternut squash mezzaluna with brown butter and sage, $28.

Fix, Bellagio; 702-693-8865, bellagio.com: Roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, bacon green beans, cranberry sauce and apple pie, $59.

Freedom Beat, Downtown Grand; 702-719-5315, downtowngrand.com: Herb-marinated sliced turkey, dressing, roasted sweet potato, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, cast-iron pumpkin pie and draft beer or house wine, $20. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fuego Steakhouse, Fiesta Henderson; 702-558-7000, fiestahenderson.sclv.com: Butternut squash bisque with apples and creme fraiche, herb-roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, apple-sausage cornbread stuffing, blistered Brussels sprouts, gravy and citrus cranberry sauce; and pumpkin cheesecake with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, $38. 3 to 9 p.m.

Grand Cafes at Boulder, Santa Fe, Sunset and Texas Station and Fiesta at Fiesta Henderson; sclv.com: Roasted turkey, gravy, sage-sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie (add $1 for a la mode), $12.99. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand Cafes, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort; sclv.com: Roasted turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie (add $1 for a la mode), $15.99. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guadalajara, Boulder Station; 702-432-7594, boulderstation.sclv.com: Roast turkey mole, tamale stuffing, frijoles borracho and elotes corn salad, $12.99. 4 to 9 p.m.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075, greenvalleyranch.sclv.com: Spiced pumpkin soup, $10. Crispy pork belly and pepita brittle, $12. Roasted turkey breast, confit turkey legs, sour cherry and truffle brioche stuffing, turkey jus, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree and buttered mashed potatoes, $48. Roasted apple tart with dulce de leche ice cream, $12. 1 to 9 p.m.

Harvest, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.com: Brussels sprouts salad or butternut squash soup; slow-cooked turkey breast with confit dark meat, mushroom stuffing and gravy, or grass-fed filet mignon with carrot puree and truffle Bernaise ($22 supplement); vegetables and crushed potatoes with scallion creme fraiche; and pumpkin tart with pumpkin-spiced ice cream, $75. Wine pairings, $40.

Hash House A Go Go, multiple locations (except Rio); hashhouseagogo.com: Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Flapjack, $9.99. Roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, carrots, baby green beans, grilled corn on the cob and cranberry sauce, $17.99. Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie, $15.99. Two half-pound turkey burgers stuffed with cranberry sauce and stuffing, topped with HH seasoning and gravy, with mashed potatoes or French fries, $15.99. Pumpkin bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream and warm caramel and chocolate sauce, $8.99. Huckleberry Sin cocktail, with 44 North Mountain Huckleberry vodka, lemonade and fresh blueberries, served in a souvenir Mason jar, $9.99. Breakfast and brunch menu also available at 10 a.m., regular dinner menu after 5 p.m.

Hawthorn Grill, Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin: Brunch buffet including breads and pastries, salads, fruit, antipasto, seafood, roasted turkey, roasted salmon, sweet potato gnocchi, peppercorn-crusted prime rib, maple-glazed ham, desserts, selections for kids and a s’mores action station, $59; $29 for children (free for 5 and younger), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner: Kabocha squash soup with caramelized apple and creme fraiche, poached pear salad with frisee and blue cheese, or roasted jumbo prawns with romesco sauce; turkey with sage-apple dressing, potato puree, Brussels sprouts and pickled cranberries, or King salmon with braised fennel, farro and carrots, or bison ribeye with sweet potato gratin, roasted mushrooms and garlic; and sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and ice cream, or hot chocolate tart with gingerbread ice cream and madeleine, $59. 4 to 9 p.m.

Hearthstone, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7344 or hearthstonelv.com: Butternut squash bisque with candied pumpkin seeds, $13. Roasted white and dark meat turkey, mashed potatoes, apple-raisin stuffing and cranberry sauce, $28. Jalapeno creamed corn, $9. Sweet potato puree, $8. Apple-raisin stuffing, $7. Cranberry sauce, $6. Sweet potato pie with candied pecans and creme fraiche, $14.

Heritage Steak, Mirage; 866-339-4566, mirage.com: Sugar pumpkin and apple soup, $14. Baby kale and frisee salad with pancetta and poached egg, $18. Sage-butter roasted turkey white and dark meat with gravy, or porchetta with preserved lemon and cinnamon-spiced chicharron, both with sausage-caramelized leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, potato puree and roast turnips and Thumbelina carrots, $59. Maple pumpkin pie with cranberry ice cream, $14. Prix fixe, $85.

Herringbone, Aria; 702-590-9899, aria.com: Smoked salmon pastrami toast, wild mushroom and black truffle risotto, or roasted pumpkin soup; roasted turkey roulade with gravy, dark meat in phyllo, cranberry sauce and gravy; candied yams, green bean casserole and cornbread stuffing; and pumpkin pie or bread pudding, $70.

Hexx, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5100 or hexxlasvegas.com: Roasted corn bisque with red pepper coulis; braised turkey with sausage stuffing, orange-brandy cranberries, turkey confit and cornbread; Brussels sprouts with pepper bacon, baby carrots with brown butter and thyme, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallow and spiced pecans, or green beans with mushrooms and toasted almonds; and pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream, $55, $15 for kids younger than 12.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Tur-Duck-En-Burger, herbed turkey patty with duck confit dressing, gravy, Creole-herb mayo, cranberry relish and frisee on a bun with sweet potato fries, $18. Smashing Pumpkin Bam-boozled Shake, with cinnamon streusel, salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, maple whiskey, pumpkin pie filling, graham crumbs, whipped cream, a slice of pumpkin pie and a lollipop, $15. Nov. 21-26.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337, hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Butternut squash cream soup, $6. Gebackener tortenbrie (breaded brie) with a winter salad, fried parsley and cranberries, $15. Roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn medley and glazed yams, $20. House-made apple fritters with maple syrup-bourbon ice cream, $10. Gluhwein (German mulled wine), served warm with Christmas spices, $6.

Jardin, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Kabocha squash soup with pumpkin seed oil and spiced creme fraiche, or roasted beet salad with watercress and Spanish goat cheese; roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry sauce, glazed yams, chestnut and confit turkey thigh stuffing and gravy; and pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream or pear and cranberry crostata with whipped mascarpone cream, $58. Regular menu also available. Starting at 11:30 a.m.

Jean Georges Steakhouse, Aria; 702-590-8660, aria.com: Lobster bisque, $18. Roasted turkey with mushroom stuffing, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, $38. Pumpkin brulee with coconut crisp and cranberry sorbet, $16.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget; 702-399-3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Waldorf Salad or poblano corn chowder; oven-roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and yams; and apple or pumpkin pie, $15.89, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Laguna Pool House & Kitchen, Palms Place; 702-944-3292, palms.com: Sweet potato pecan pie, $9. Butternut squash soup, $8. Turkey Kiev with mushroom sauce, butternut-sage mashed potatoes, tempura long beans and cranberry quinoa stuffing, $28. Regular menu also available.

Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup with sherry-glazed vegetables, $18. Roasted turkey and braised thigh with sourdough sweet-sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricots verts and cranberry and herb turkey sauces, $46. Caramel Dutch apple pie with brown butter ice cream and vanilla creme fraiche, $16. Regular menu also available. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Burgers & Bar, Mirage; 702-792-7888, mirage.com: Hot turkey sandwich with stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry relish, $18. Bourbon-spiced pecan pie shake, $12. Hot turkey sandwich, Samuel Adams draft beer and fries, $28.

Lavo, Palazzo; 702-791-1800, lavolv.com: Turkey, cranberry, stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, Brussels sprouts or roasted carrots, $55.

Le Cirque, Bellagio; 702-693-8100, bellagio.com: Maryland blue crab with Russian osetra caviar and ocean water smoke ($65 supplement), Japanese yellowtail with heart of palm and avocado puree, or lobster and avocado salad with haricots verts and black truffle vinaigrette; sauteed foie gras, or creamy risotto with Alba white truffles ($60 supplement), or seasonal carnerolli risotto; potato-crusted Mediterranean sea bass with braised leeks, roasted turkey with cranberry relish and mushroom duxelles, or Japanese A5 wagyu beef strip loin with flan au chevre and pommes souffle ($35 supplement per ounce); and chocolate ball with praline mousse or white chocolate ice cream, or seasonal dessert; and confections, $155. Wine pairings $88.

Lemongrass, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Walnut lobster tail, $38. Ribeye with garlic-black pepper sauce in clay pot, $32. Ginger-soy sea bass, $32. Panang turkey with pumpkin, $22. Wok-fried French green beans in XO sauce, $18. Salt and pepper soft-shell crab, $28.

Lucky Penny, Palms; 702-942-7777, palms.com: Spinach salad with roasted butternut squash and grilled pears, or roasted butternut squash bisque with creme fraiche and crispy sage; citrus- and herb-brined turkey, gravy, wild mushroom stuffing, corn souffle, green bean casserole and cranberry relish, or prime rib with grain mustard and herb rub, blue cheese and roasted garlic twice-baked potato and grilled asparagus; and pumpkin cheesecake, $30. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lupo, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or mandalaybay.com: Autumn Greens Salad with beets and pears, or acorn squash tortelli; roasted turkey with ciabatta-Italian sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, potato puree, cranberry relish and gravy; and white chocolate cheesecake with candied cranberries, $49; $32 a la carte.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel, 702-483-4888, mbsteaklv.com: Chateaubriand sliced for two with roasted baby sweet potatoes and sage peppercorn sauce, $120. Herb-roasted turkey breast with truffle-braised thigh and leg, sourdough stuffing, haricots verts with roasted mushroom cream, turkey jus and cranberry port wine relish, $45. Full menu also available.

Michael Mina, Bellagio; 702-693-8865, bellagio.com: Basil pavlova with black truffle and beet tartare, or Michael Mina’s Caviar Parfait ($18 supplement); hamachi crudo with green apple, seared foie gras with ginger-glazed mango, lettuce salad with roasted beets and Bosc pear, or butternut squash agnolotti with tableside Perigord truffle service ($55 supplement); Michael Mina’s Lobster Pot Pie or cauliflower soup; turkey with green bean casserole and porcini stuffing, spice-crusted fried red snapper with coconut-green curry, ginger-scallion broiled John Dory with royal trumpet mushrooms and baby bok choy, or center-cut prime filet with spinach and roasted salsify; and Valrhona chocolate and hazelnut torte, calvados custard with apple cider and cranberry and cara cara orange cake, $135. Wine pairings $88.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; mimiscafe.com: Brunch beginning at 7 a.m. Dinner of soup or salad; roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole; and pumpkin or pecan pie, $19.99; $9.99 for children younger than 12. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nine Fine Irishmen, New York-New York; 702-740-3311, newyorknewyork.com: Mixed field greens salad with candied cashews, or corn and potato chowder; roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes, cranberry-walnut stuffing and Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, $39.

Northside Cafe, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7613, slslasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup with creme fraiche, or endive and pear salad with blue cheese and cranberries; roasted turkey with sausage-mushroom stuffing, haricots verts, roasted baby carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange relish and gravy, or pan-seared Pacific salmon with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and lemon-caper sauce, or 10-ounce herb-crusted prime rib with a popover, watercress and creamy horseradish; and pumpkin pie or pecan tart with vanilla bean ice cream, $25.95 per person.

Oakville Steakhouse, Tropicana; 702-739-2376, troplv.com: Caesar salad, roasted turkey breast and mashed potatoes, or lobster bisque, 6-ounce petite filet and shrimp with creamed spinach; and pumpkin cheesecake a la mode, $55.

Oscar’s Steakhouse, the Plaza; 702-386-7227, oscarslv.com: Roasted beet and carrot salad; butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with dressing, baby vegetables, corn brulee, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy; and pumpkin-white chocolate cheesecake with pumpkin spice latte ice cream, $75, beginning at 5 p.m. Regular menu also available.

The Palm, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-732-7256, thepalm.com: Roasted butternut squash bisque, lobster bisque, baby kale and apple salad with goat cheese and candied pecans, Caesar salad or Andy’s Mixed Green Salad; herb-roasted turkey with dressing, cranberry sauce and gravy; whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes, creamed spinach, sauteed wild mushrooms, green beans with pancetta and toasted pine nuts or charred Brussels sprouts; and flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce or pumpkin cranberry bash, $59; $24 for children younger than 12.

Pasta Cucina, Boulder Station; 702-432-7777, boulderstationlsclv.com: Pesto-rubbed turkey, Italian sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce and sauteed balsamic green beans, $21. Pumpkin-spiced affogato with pumpkin ice cream, espresso and whipped cream, $8. 5-10 p.m.

Pasta Cucina, Sunset Station; 702-547-7777, sunsetstation.sclv.com: Pesto-rubbed turkey, Italian sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce and sauteed balsamic green beans, $21. Pumpkin-spiced affogato with pumpkin ice cream, espresso and whipped cream, $8. 4 to 9 p.m.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-750-1685; pbrrockbar.com: Smoked turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream or apple crumble with vanilla ice cream, $24.95.

Picasso, Bellagio; 702-693-8865, bellagio.com: Cauliflower soup with rock crab, poached oysters with osetra caviar, or Maine lobster salad with flying fish caviar; foie gras torchon with saffron pear chutney and candied walnuts, pan-seared U-10 day boat scallop with potato mousseline, or big eye tuna tartare with horseradish lime granita; butter-poached Maine lobster with curried carrot puree ($30 supplement), sauteed fillet of black bass with roasted Provencal vegetables, roasted milk-fed veal chop with rosemary potato, prime filet mignon with potato mousseline, roasted tournedos of Colorado lamb with kale coulis and vadouvan root vegetables, or roulade of turkey leg confit with asparagus (all with brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes); and chef’s dessert selection, $168.

PKWY Tavern, multiple locations; pkwytavern.com: Turkey pot pie, with meat and vegetables in a pastry crust, $17.95.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com: Butternut squash and corn bisque, Harvest Salad or New England Style Seafood Celebration; citrus-roasted snapper with tomato beurre blanc, 10-ounce broiled New York sirloin with cipollini onions, honey-glazed ham with Crown Royal maple gravy, herb-roasted turkey with apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams and baked acorn squash, Pilgrim’s Chicken with mushrooms and artichoke, or 10-ounce roasted prime rib; pecan-spice cake with berries and caramel sauce, pumpkin pie or warm apple-pecan tart; and glass of wine or cocktail, $34. Regular menus also available. 2 to 9 p.m.

Primrose, Park MGM; 702-730-6600, parkmgm.com: Butternut squash soup; roast turkey with potato puree, Brussels sprouts, carrots and cheddar biscuit; and pumpkin cheesecake with eggnog ice cream, $48.

Promenade Cafe, Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin: Butternut squash bisque or Promenade Autumn Salad; roasted turkey white and dark meat with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and stuffing, or honey-glazed ham with mashed marshmallow sweet potatoes, butternut squash and apple compote; and pecan pie with Bailey’s cream, pumpkin pie or caramelized almond apple pie, $16.99. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PT’s Taverns, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar: Thanksgiving Sandwich of roasted turkey, stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes and cranberry mayonnaise on a hoagie roll, $8. Through the end of the month.

Pub 365, Tuscany; 702-944-5084, tuscanylv.com: Turkey burger with stuffing and cranberry sauce, $13.99. 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Pyramid Cafe, Luxor, 702-262-4721, luxor.com: Hot turkey sandwich with apple-pecan stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, $14.99.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771, rira.com: Spaghetti squash pasta in a sun-dried tomato pesto with sauteed kale and cherry tomatoes, $20. Herb-marinated roasted turkey with gravy, sage stuffing, smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, house-made cranberry sauce and soft dinner roll, $25. Prime rib with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and Guinness jus, $29. Sweet potato pie, $10. 11 a.m. to closing.

Sage, Aria; 702-590-9520, aria.com: Kabocha squash soup with black trumpet mushroom; roasted turkey with chestnut bread pudding; and molasses ginger cake with cream cheese ice cream and rum-poached pear, $69.

Scotch 80 Prime, Palms; 702-942-7777, palms.com: Roasted turkey breast, stuffed leg, cranberry sauce, airy potato puree, sausage, cornbread stuffing and gravy, $48. Stone crabs, $65. Butternut squash soup, $19. Prime rib, $65. Sweet potato gratin, $14. Pumpkin cheesecake, $14.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace; 702-866-1800, searsucker.com: Roasted whole turkey with pan sauce, sausage stuffing, candied heirloom carrots, stuffed sweet potatoes with Gruyere and smoked bacon and cranberries with orange zest and mint, $59; $19 for children 2-12. Smoked turkey tamales with Hatch chile and queso oaxaca, $16. Baked pumpkin crumble with bacon gelato topped with cinnamon creme anglaise, $12. Starting at 2 p.m.

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez; 702-385-5200 or elcortezcasino.com: Tossed salad or roasted butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans almondine, or Smithfield ham with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans almondine; and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $24.95, a.m. to 9 p.m.

Silverado Steakhouse, South Point; 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com: Beef and mushroom brochette over wild rice, shrimp cocktail with Louise Rose sauce, or white cheddar and bacon mac & cheese; butternut squash and corn bisque, Fall Harvest Salad or Silverado Salad Bowl; herb-roasted turkey with apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams and baked acorn squash, glazed ham with Crown Royal maple gravy and corn fritters, pan-seared sea bass with heirloom tomato and zucchini relish, pork medallion rolled with black forest ham, mushroom and cranberries, or twin medallions of beef with Bearnaise sauce; baked Granny Smith apple filled with cranberries and pecans, pumpkin pie or warm pecan tart; and glass of wine or cocktail, $55. Regular menus also available. 3 to 10 p.m.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup with mascarpone-amaretto spuma and pumpkin seed oil, $18. Brined and roasted turkey with boneless leg galantine and breast, gravy, sausage-fennel stuffing and cranberry-balsamic walnut sauce, $46. Pumpkin crostata topped with bourbon whipped cream, $16. Regular menu also available. 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.; 702-766-5050 or slaters5050.com: Thanksgiving Burger, turkey patty with brioche stuffing, gravy, house-made cranberry sauce and garlic and sage aioli on a honey-wheat bun, $14.99, through Nov. 30.

Sonoma Cellar, Sunset Station; 702-547-7777, sunsetstation.sclv.com: Wild mushroom bisque with creme fraiche and chervil, $11. Autumn salad with apples, cranberries and Gorgonzola, $10. Herb-roasted turkey with honey-glazed green beans almondine, mashed potatoes, bourbon-infused cranberries, sausage-herb stuffing and gravy, $45. Pumpkin trifle with spiced whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar pecans, $8. 2 to 9 p.m.

Spago, Bellagio; 702-693-8181, bellagio.com: Autumn chicory salad with shaved apple and spiced walnuts or roasted pumpkin soup with smoked chicken and maple creme fraiche, $18 each. Brined and roasted turkey breast, sausage-cornbread stuffing, potato puree, French beans with wild mushroom ragout, bourbon brown-sugar-glazed yams and cranberry-apple compote, $42. Pumpkin souffle with shortbread cookie ice cream or sweet potato tart with candied squash, $18 each. Prix fixe, $74.

Stack, Mirage; 866-339-4566, mirage.com: Butternut squash soup; Tuscan kale salad with pomegranate and pear; turkey breast meat and confit thigh with garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and crispy Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin cheesecake with maple whipped cream, $65. Starting at 4 p.m.

The Steak House at Circus Circus; 702-794-3767, circuscircus.com: Black bean soup or Steak House Salad; roasted turkey breast with whipped or garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams, cornbread dressing, vegetables, cranberry sauce and baked yams; and apple pie a la mode, pumpkin pie with whipped cream or pecan pie, $42.95.

Sugarcane, The Venetian; 702-414-2263 or venetian.com: Pumpkin veloute with braised short rib agnolotti, $17. Shaved Granny Smith apple, fennel and celeriac salad with candied kumquats, $15. Spiced annatto and mojo turkey with charred baby carrots, salsa verde and lemon aioli, $27. Chili-marinated pork belly with burnt apple puree, fennel-roasted baby onion and apple salad, $25. Charred sweet potato with maple butter crumble and marshmallow, $10. Herb and butter brioche stuffing with burnt apple puree, fennel-roasted baby onion and apple salad, $8. Brussels sprouts balsamic with sweet soy and oranges, $9. Candied pear tart with spiced brown butter and Riesling glaze. $12.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com: Soup or salad; sliced dark and white meat turkey, green beans almondine, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and candied yams; and pumpkin or pecan pie, $16.99. 11 a.m. to midnight.

SW Steakhouse, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com: Porcini mushrooms with warm stracciatella cheese, crispy pastry, white honey and shaved truffle, $24. Roasted turkey and braised thigh with sourdough sweet-sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricots verts and cranberry and herb turkey sauces, $46. Pumpkin cheesecake with poached cranberries, cider caramel and sweet cream ice cream, $16. Regular menu also available. 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Tap, MGM Grand; 702-891-7239, mgmgrand.com: Butternut squash soup with maple crema and crispy prosciutto, $8. Turkey breast roulade with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and green beans almondine, $29. Pumpkin bread pudding with whiskey Anglaise and vanilla ice cream, $8.

T-Bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort, 702-797-7576, redrock.sclv.com: Spiced pumpkin soup, $10. Crispy pork belly and pepita brittle, $12. Roasted turkey breast, confit turkey legs, sour cherry and truffle brioche stuffing, turkey jus, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree and buttered mashed potatoes, $48. Roasted apple tart with dulce de leche ice cream, $12. 1 to 8 p.m.

Tender Steakhouse, Luxor; 702-262-4778, luxor.com: Gloucester Bay lobster ravioli with crispy sage, Farmers Garden Salad with green apples and wilted grapes, or kabocha pumpkin soup; roasted turkey breast with confit leg and thigh, stuffing and gravy; caramelized Brussels sprouts, green beans with Sweetie Drop peppers or whipped sweet potatoes with marshmallow brulee; pumpkin cheesecake and apple crisp, $68.

Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-6800, greenvalleyranch.sclv.com: Crab and corn chowder, $6. Apple-brined Cajun turkey breast with andouille sausage, cornbread stuffing, roasted garlic skin-on mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and parsnips, gravy and cranberry sauce, $24. Pumpkin brulee, $8. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St.; 702-384-2761, triplegeorgegrill.com: Roasted butternut squash bruschetta or deviled eggs; pumpkin soup or field greens salad with cranberries and blue cheese; herb-crusted prime rib with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, or roasted turkey breast with gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry chutney and green beans; and warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream or pumpkin cheesecake with salted caramel ice cream, $60. Pumpkin Pie Martini or Sparkling Cranberry with Champagne, $12. 3 to 11 p.m.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com: Butternut squash soup or house salad; roasted turkey, Italian sausage and cornbread stuffing, green beans almondine, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce; and mini pumpkin pie or s’mores Mason jar with house-made marshmallows, $26, 3 to 9 p.m.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-804-1400 or viabrasilsteakhouse.com: Whole roasted turkey carved tableside, candied yams, cranberry sauce, corn, stuffing and more than 60 all-you-can-eat options, $54.99. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade; 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com: 18-pound smoked turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread-sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, cranberry sauce, candied Brussels sprouts with pecans and bacon, Creole green beans and buttermilk biscuits, serves 8, $249.95; individual meals, $34.95.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Downtown Summerlin; 702-202-6300 or wolfgangpuck.com: Butternut squash soup with creme fraiche, $12. Fuji apple and endive salad with candied walnuts and blue cheese, $15. Roasted turkey with apple-sage stuffing, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, candied yams, cranberry compote and gravy, $32. Brown-butter apple pie with vanilla ice cream, or spiced pumpkin pie with maple whipped cream, $11.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or runchickenrun.com: Butternut sage ravioli with chive blossoms and sunflower seed brittle, $16. Parsnip potato soup with roasted garlic and pomegranate relish, $14. Turkey with gravy and cranberry compote, $32. Sweet potato casserole with marshmallow flambe, $10. Crispy Brussels sprouts with cornbread croutons and bacon, $10. Mama’s Biscuit Stuffing with melted leeks, $10. Bourbon pecan pie with salted caramel ice cream, $10. Peach crumble with French vanilla ice cream in Florentine almond cookie bowl, $25. The Turkey Leg cocktail, with house-made spiced cranberry puree, Wild Turkey 81, lemon, orange bitters and sparkling wine, $14.

Zenshin, South Point; 702-797-8538, southpointcasino.com: Roasted butternut squash soup, $7. Cremini mushrooms stuffed with jumbo lump crab and mozzarella, $16. Herb-roasted turkey, smoked ham, candied yam, cranberry sauce, green beans, Portuguese sausage-sweet bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, $34. Seven-ounce blackened swordfish and steamed rice wrapped with baby bok choy and yuzu-shrimp sauce, $39. Roasted pork roulade with taro leaf, ricotta cheese and creamy wasabi mash, $42. Pumpkin custard pie, $7. Mocha-chocolate bread pudding with ice cream and warm caramel-pecan sauce, $9. Regular menus also available. Noon to 9 p.m.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.