57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Check out these Pi Day pizza, dessert pie specials in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
(Blaze Pizza)
(Blaze Pizza)

Pi Day, observed on March 14 (3.14), is here, and businesses are celebrating with the tastier pie.

Don’t forget pi is an infinite number that starts 3.14159. Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The holiday started in San Francisco in 1988; it’s apropos that the other pies being celebrated on Pi Day are round.

Here are the specials to check out Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Blaze Pizza

Address: Various locations

The California-based pizza chain is holding their “biggest pizza party of the year” nationwide for Blaze Rewards members.

Members can buy one 11-inch pizza at participating locations for $3.14.

The deal is only offered in restaurants.

PopNpies

Address: Vegas Test Kitchen, 1050 E. Fremont St.

Instead of needing to preorder from PopNpies, the small business will be selling pies by the slice from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vegas Test Kitchen.

The restaurant hosts and rotates different businesses every day.

Cicis Pizza

Address: Various locations

Get $3.14 a large one topping pizza by ordering online for delivery or pickup with code “PIDAY.”

Customers can get up to 10 pizzas with this deal.

Crust & Roux

Address: 6825 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120 (Located in Town Square)

This gourmet pizza and pie restaurant is holding a bogo sale on all pizza pies, pot pies and dessert pies (of equal or lower price).

Customers can also get a free slice of pie with any non-pie purchase.

7-Eleven and Speedway

Address: Various addresses

7-Eleven rewards and Speedway rewards members can get a whole pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Members can choose between the cheese, pepperoni and Extreme Meat pies. The Extreme Meat pie includes beef crumbles, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, Chicago-style sausage and diced ham.

MOST READ
1
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
2
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
3
Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to terms on 3-year contract
Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to terms on 3-year contract
4
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
5
How Table 34’s new owners made tough choices to save Henderson dining institution
How Table 34’s new owners made tough choices to save Henderson dining institution
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festiv ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Concerts by Jane’s Addiction and Keith Urban, “Dancing With the Stars” live shows and Henderson’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival highlight this week’s lineup.

More stories for you
10 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you don’t want to miss
10 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you don’t want to miss
‘Pie, pie, pie’: From pizza to dessert at new Town Square eatery
‘Pie, pie, pie’: From pizza to dessert at new Town Square eatery
Bakery giving away free cakes on Oreo’s birthday
Bakery giving away free cakes on Oreo’s birthday
How TikTok food influencer helped a Vegas eatery become national news
How TikTok food influencer helped a Vegas eatery become national news
St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials around Las Vegas
St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials around Las Vegas
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants