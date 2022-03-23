Chef Michael Symon hiring for reopening of beloved BBQ spot

Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms Casino Resort is looking to fill positions including sous chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, runners, bussers, hosts and mixologists.

Celebrity chef Michael Symon stands in front of his restaurant — Mabel’s BBQ — in the Palms. The popular Las Vegas eatery is reopening this spring and is holding two hiring events this week. (Edison Graff)

The kitchen at Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon isn’t fired up just yet, but brisket will be in the smoker soon enough when the Palms Casino Resort reopens later this spring. In the meantime, the restaurant plans to hire as many as 50 people, and will be holding two events Thursday and Friday for applicants looking to join the celebrity chef’s team.

“Mabel’s BBQ at Palms holds a special place in my heart and I’m beyond excited to get going again, hiring team members, creating new signature menu items, and building upon the appeal of the restaurant with the locals and tourists. Get excited, we are coming back on day one with many new experiences to come,” Symon posted on Instagram.

Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey said in a statement that she was “thrilled” the restaurant would be back in action soon.

“I’ve been very fortunate to travel to Chef Symon’s hometown to taste his delicious food and enjoy the one-of-a-kind vibe he’s created in Cleveland,” the statement said. “It’s an unforgettable experience.”

Available staff positions include sous chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, runners, bussers, hosts and mixologists. Applicants should park in the surface lot at Palms and enter through the exterior of Mabel’s. The event will be held:

— Thursday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

— Friday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Online applications are available at palmscareers.com.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.