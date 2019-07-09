Chick-fil-A offering free food for dressing up like a cow

Some people will do the most utterly ridiculous things for free food.

(Chick-fil-A Facebook)

And in honor of Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A is back at it again, giving away free food unitl 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All people have to do is dress up as a cow or wear some sort of cow attire. If you’re so moved to dress up, you’ll receive a free entree.

The options include the “Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours,” according to the Chick-fil-A website. “Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.”

This is the 15th year the restaurant chain has celebrated Cow Appreciation Day.