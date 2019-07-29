Chicken wing challenge gets hot, messy in Henderson

On Sunday, PT’s Ranch in Henderson hosted a $4,000 wing-eating challenge in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day.

Competitor Edher Odriozda puts his hands up as time runs out during his round as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More sauce is poured on a new batch of wings as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Alejandro Pascacio digs into a wing as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors eat as supporters watch and cheer them on as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Raymond Bryant is feeling the hot sauce burn during his round as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. He tied for first place. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Judge Angel Ravenell, left, and scorekeeper Sherrie Alvernaz count eaten wings as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors dig in during their round as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Joey Maganis winces in pain from too much hot sauce as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends of competitor Wes Davis cheer for him during his round as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Judge Angel Ravenell counts eaten wings as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Patrick Gregory, left, digs into a wing while his judge Charles Anderson cheers him on as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. Gregory took second place. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eaten wings are counted by a judge as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Patrick Gregory shows he has an empty mouth after his round ends during a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at PT's Ranch in Henderson. Gregory took second place. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Alejandro Pascacio feels the sauce burn while eyeing another wing as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shannon Goida, center, pours milk for finished competitors using it to cool their mouths off as PT's Ranch hosts a $4,000 wing-eating challenge on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The contest had 100 participants, with the winner receiving $2,500. The second-place prize was $1,000 and the third-place prize was $500.

The winner was determined by who can eat the most chicken wings doused in Scorpion Sauce in two minutes.