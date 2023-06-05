China Mama reopening soon in new Chinatown space

Closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, China Mama looks to be opening soon in Shanghai Plaza.

People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, where the restaurant relocated after closing its previous location following a fire, as seen on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

China Mama, closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, looks to be opening soon in its new space, the former IX Skewer Bar, at 4266 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106, in Shanghai Plaza.

The sign is up, and our man in Chinatown tells us final touches are being applied to the interior, with a debut possible this week.

About a month ago, China Mama Express opened, a takeout-only version of the full-service restaurant.

