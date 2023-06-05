China Mama reopening soon in new Chinatown space
Closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, China Mama looks to be opening soon in Shanghai Plaza.
China Mama, closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, looks to be opening soon in its new space, the former IX Skewer Bar, at 4266 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106, in Shanghai Plaza.
The sign is up, and our man in Chinatown tells us final touches are being applied to the interior, with a debut possible this week.
About a month ago, China Mama Express opened, a takeout-only version of the full-service restaurant.
