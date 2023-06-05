83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

China Mama reopening soon in new Chinatown space

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 7:20 am
 
People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, where t ...
People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, where the restaurant relocated after closing its previous location following a fire, as seen on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in the Shanghai Plaza, where the restau ...
People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in the Shanghai Plaza, where the restaurant relocated after their old place burned down, as seen on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

China Mama, closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, looks to be opening soon in its new space, the former IX Skewer Bar, at 4266 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106, in Shanghai Plaza.

The sign is up, and our man in Chinatown tells us final touches are being applied to the interior, with a debut possible this week.

About a month ago, China Mama Express opened, a takeout-only version of the full-service restaurant.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
2
It’s been 267 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
It’s been 267 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
3
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
4
Democrats amend governor’s education bill
Democrats amend governor’s education bill
5
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Renowned dessert specialty shop closing after a decade
Renowned dessert specialty shop closing after a decade
Peppermill bringing back 24-hour service on weekends
Peppermill bringing back 24-hour service on weekends
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
China Mama, closed by fire, opens a takeout-only restaurant
China Mama, closed by fire, opens a takeout-only restaurant
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip
Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip