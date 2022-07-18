Cinnaholic offers $1 cinnamon rolls to celebrate anniversary

Cinnaholic is celebrating its 12th anniversary with $1 “Old Skool” Rolls, the vegan bakery’s classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting.

Cinnaholic will offer $1 Old Skool cinnamon rolls Wednesday to mark its 12th anniversary. (All Points Publci Relations)

Cinnaholic will celebrate its 12th anniversary Wednesday with $1 “Old Skool” Rolls, the vegan bakery’s classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting.

The “better-for-you” bakery known for its colorful, loaded cinnamon rolls will honor “Cinnaholic Day” at all of its locations across the valley, including Centennial, Blue Diamond and Summerlin.