Food

Cocktail at Cromwell is made with rum, juice and fire — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2017 - 10:06 am
 

With rum, fruit juice and fire, the Beach Club might be more at home in a tiki bar than The Cromwell’s posh lounge Bound. But in addition to its herbal flavors, the Fernet-Branca brings a hip elegance befitting its home.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. Tamarind-infused Mount Gay XO Rum (recipe below)

■ 1/2 oz. Fernet-Branca

■ 3/4 oz. pineapple juice

■ 1/2 oz. lime juice

■ 1/2 oz. grapefruit juice

■ 1/2 oz. orgeat

Garnish

■ mint leaves

■ 151 Rum

■ dried orange chip

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker with crushed ice. Shake and strain. For garnish: dip mint leaf in 151 rum. Put mint through the middle of a dried orange chip. Light mint with flame and serve.

Tamarind-infused rum

Peel 10 tamarind pods. Add peeled pods and one 750 milliliter bottle of Mount Gay XO Rum to a large container. Date container and let sit for 1 week, then strain liquid into a bottle.

 

