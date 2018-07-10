Costco removes popular item from food court menu

According to the Seattle Times, Costco has officially scrapped the polish dog from its menu as it looks to offer healthier options such as açai fruit bowls, organic burgers and a plant-based protein salad.

If your trip to Costco is never complete without a stop at the food court, you’ll soon notice one less option available on the menu.

According to the Seattle Times, Costco has officially scrapped the polish dog from its menu as it looks to offer healthier options such as açai fruit bowls, organic burgers and a plant-based protein salad.

Have no fear, though. The ever-popular $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which the Times reports 137 million were sold last year, isn’t going anywhere.

“The all-beef hot dog remains,” Costco chief financial offer Richard Galanti told the Times, confirming that the Polish dog is being discontinued to make way for new items, though it will still be sold in bulk.

Of course, the menu change was met with backlash online, with some fans even calling on a Change.org petition to keep the item on the menu.

“The Polish Dog was always a personal favorite of mine and has been a staple on the menu and taking off the menu leaves a void that can not be replaced,” the petition reads.

On Twitter, fans coined the hashtag “#SavethePolishDog” to express their disappointment with the menu change.

@Costco Go ahead and fire the millennial who cut the #polishdog for the acai bowl. https://t.co/ecSerkgZ3N.Ever. #SaveThePolishDog — Richard Rehfeldt (@richishere) July 10, 2018

Why #Costco? As a nation we are already going through tough times. Now, you decide to take away the one thing many of us look forward to at the end of a shopping trip. #polishdog #savethepolishdog #delimustard #onions #polishdogburps — ash k (@xxprettyinblkxx) July 10, 2018

Save the Polish dog or else I cancel my membership and move over to Sam's Club #SaveThePolishDog @Costco — Grom Punisher (@GromPunisher) July 9, 2018

Hey @Costco if I wanted a healthier vegan friendly option I wouldn’t be at your food court… I go to costco just for your hotdog lunch some days #SaveThePolishDog — Jana Keck (@JanaKeck) July 10, 2018

Costco has four locations in Southern Nevada, one of which, a Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a food court. The company’s planned store on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson will have a food court, a representative confirmed in an email.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Costco’s North Las Vegas store said they have already stopped offering the polish dog. Employees at the Summerlin and Henderson locations said they will continue to serve them until they sell out of their inventory.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.