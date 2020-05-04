Cousins Pizza celebrates grand opening with free pizzas

Cousins New York Pizza & Pasta is giving away free cheese pizzas to celebrate its grand opening. (Cousins New York Pizza & Pasta)

A New York-style pizza place is celebrating its grand opening by delivering free pizzas to front-line health care workers and its neighbors.

Cousins New York Pizza & Pasta quietly opened its doors over the weekend at 9772 W. Flamingo Road, near Grand Canyon Drive. Longtime Las Vegans Jared Weiss and Mitchell Kane, who grew up in New York, describe it as the realization of “a childhood dream.” (Weiss even has a picture of the pizzeria he drew as a kid.) So to celebrate their dream coming true, they’ll be delivering 1,000 free pizzas — half to hospital workers and the other half to their neighbors.

While the hospital workers will get their deliveries later this week, those who live within the restaurant’s 3-mile delivery radius can claim one right now. You just need to call the store at 702-333-0086 and tell them you want the free large grand-opening pizza.

Cousins’ menu also includes appetizers, salads, calzones, sandwiches and appetizers, and Cousins is offering curbside pickup and contactless delivery service. You can find the full menu, and place an order, at cousinsnypizzaandpasta.com.

