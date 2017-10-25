CraftHaus Brewery to release Silver State beer on Nevada Day

CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson will release Silver State beer, a blonde ale, in celebration of Nevada Day on Friday. The black and silver can, designed by head brewer Steve Brockman , omits the brewery’s usual cuckoo-clock logo to put the focus on the beer name and an image of Frenchman’s Peak. The launch will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the taproom at 7350 Eastgate Road, with tours, a food truck and more. Silver State will be a permanent CraftHaus selection. It’s $5 for a pint in the taproom and will retail for a suggested $8.99 for a six-pack.

The taproom is shown at the CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road in Henderson on Thursday, April 30, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver State beer. Crafthaus

Cheba Hut, the pot-themed sandwich shop chain from Denver, celebrated the opening of its first Las Vegas location Friday with a party that went heavy on the ranch dressing. The festivities included a ranch-chugging contest, with Jason Junco winning by downing 20 ounces of ranch — nearly the amount in two cans of soda — in 18 seconds.

Chefs Stephen Hopcraft of STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Mike Minor of Border Grill at Mandalay Bay will take part in a Foodie Fight at 6:45 p.m. Friday. It’s part of this month’s Last Friday, Just Add Water Street festival at the Henderson Events Plaza, on Water Street in Henderson. Chef Scott Commings will emcee the event, and the Review-Journal’s Al Mancini will be among the judges.

Longtime Las Vegas chefs Joe and Megan Romano have opened two restaurants, Urban Kitchen and Salted Caramel Cafe, in their new hometown of Bozeman, Montana, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The Romanos are alums of Aureole at Mandalay Bay; she had Chocolate & Spice Bakery on West Sahara Avenue and his last local position was with Golden Entertainment.

The Halal Guys from New York City, which has an outpost near Chinatown, plans to open a spot in the Forum Food Court at Caesars Palace next month.

Bobby Mao’s Chinese Kitchen + Mexican Cantina, based in Palm Desert, California, is expected to open early next year at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson.

Former “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino having dinner with friends at Tao at The Venetian.

