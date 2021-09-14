99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Food

Cult-favorite crabfries and cheesesteaks coming to the Sahara

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 1:49 pm
 
The Ultimate Tailgate Burger from Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)
The Ultimate Tailgate Burger from Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)
Crabfries and a cheesesteak at Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)
Crabfries and a cheesesteak at Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)

The Crabfries are on their way.

They may not sound like much to the uninitiated — just crinkle-cut fries sprinkled with crab seasoning and served with a white cheese dipping sauce — but sports bar chain Chickie’s & Pete’s has built a cult following on the East Coast for this signature creation that’s said to be positively addictive. And they’ll be coming to the Sahara on Oct. 6.

It’s the company’s first location in the West, and all of the favorites are promised. Those would include the Crabfeast, which should satisfy even Las Vegas buffet-lovers with its 1-pound each of snow crab legs, Dungeness crab and King crab legs. Plus the award-winning Lisa’s Blonde Lobster Pie, mussels in red or white sauce, wings, fried shrimp and burgers such as the Ultimate Tailgate, in which the beef patty is topped with a lump crab cake and cheese as well as lettuce, tomato and onion.

And considering Chickie’s & Pete’s home base of Philadelphia, you don’t think they’d ignore the cheesesteak, do you? That will be covered here with variations including the classic, lobster, chicken and Buffalo chicken.

ESPN, which knows a little something about sports, voted Chickie’s & Pete’s the No. 1 sports bar in North America, and it’ll be all sports all the time with numerous screens ranging up to 98 inches, plus VIP gaming pods and a private dining room.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends during football season.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Unlikely developer building $500M mixed-use project in Las Vegas
Unlikely developer building $500M mixed-use project in Las Vegas
3
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter gets new job
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter gets new job
4
Henderson mom injured in wrong-way crash, 6 years after family tragedy
Henderson mom injured in wrong-way crash, 6 years after family tragedy
5
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Different foods and events occur at the Great American Foodie Fest at the Sunset Station in Hen ...
8 foodie festivals in Las Vegas this fall
By / RJ

These eight food-centric events coming to the Valley over the next two months will delight those who have a love of food and shine a spotlight on the chefs and restaurateurs who make it.

“Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” mini-residency opens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 5 at t ...
10 things to do this week
RJ

Go. See. Play. Do. Here are ten things to do in Las Vegas this week.