Cult-favorite crabfries and cheesesteaks coming to the Sahara

Philadelphia-based Chickie’s & Pete’s, renowned on the East Coast for favorites such as Crabfries, crab cakes and cheesesteaks, will open at the Sahara next month.

The Ultimate Tailgate Burger from Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)

Crabfries and a cheesesteak at Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)

The Crabfries are on their way.

They may not sound like much to the uninitiated — just crinkle-cut fries sprinkled with crab seasoning and served with a white cheese dipping sauce — but sports bar chain Chickie’s & Pete’s has built a cult following on the East Coast for this signature creation that’s said to be positively addictive. And they’ll be coming to the Sahara on Oct. 6.

It’s the company’s first location in the West, and all of the favorites are promised. Those would include the Crabfeast, which should satisfy even Las Vegas buffet-lovers with its 1-pound each of snow crab legs, Dungeness crab and King crab legs. Plus the award-winning Lisa’s Blonde Lobster Pie, mussels in red or white sauce, wings, fried shrimp and burgers such as the Ultimate Tailgate, in which the beef patty is topped with a lump crab cake and cheese as well as lettuce, tomato and onion.

And considering Chickie’s & Pete’s home base of Philadelphia, you don’t think they’d ignore the cheesesteak, do you? That will be covered here with variations including the classic, lobster, chicken and Buffalo chicken.

ESPN, which knows a little something about sports, voted Chickie’s & Pete’s the No. 1 sports bar in North America, and it’ll be all sports all the time with numerous screens ranging up to 98 inches, plus VIP gaming pods and a private dining room.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends during football season.

