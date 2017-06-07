D.O.C.G. Enoteca at Cosmopolitan closing June 20

Scott Conant’s D.O.C.G. Enoteca (Instagram)

It appears the revamping of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ restaurant program is not over. The resort has announced that Scott Conant’s D.O.C.G. Enoteca will close on June 20.

The wine bar, a more casual sister restaurant to Conant’s Scarpetta, opened when the resort did in late 2010. There’s no word yet on what will replace it. A Cosmopolitan representative says Scarpetta will continue normal operations.

Over the past 13 months, Beauty & Essex, Zuma, Momofuku, Milk Bar and Eggslut all have opened, and the transition of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill to the new Blue Ribbon brasserie concept opens to the public Thursday.

