Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream for first day of summer
Dairy Queen wants to help make the longest day of the year — aka the first day of summer — a little easier by offering free ice cream.
On Friday, using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can celebrate summer’s official arrival by enjoying a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase, a spokeswoman for Dairy Queen said in an email. The offer also includes the seasonal Dreamsicle dipped cone — orange and vanilla flavors with a vibrant crunchy coating.
To find your nearest Dairy Queen, visit: https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/
