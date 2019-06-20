Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream for first day of summer

Dairy Queen wants to help make the longest day of the year — aka the first day of summer — a little easier by offering free ice cream.

On Friday, using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can celebrate summer’s official arrival by enjoying a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase, a spokeswoman for Dairy Queen said in an email. The offer also includes the seasonal Dreamsicle dipped cone — orange and vanilla flavors with a vibrant crunchy coating.

To find your nearest Dairy Queen, visit: https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

