David Chang provides a sneak peek at Majordomo, set for Palazzo

At his Los Angeles Majordomo Meat & Fish, Momofuku guru David Chang provided some possible tastes of the menu for his Las Vegas Majordomo, to open this winter.

David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Chang hosted a preview dinner for his upcoming Palazzo restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at his Majordomo in Los Angeles last week. But he was quick to inform the invited guests: “I have no idea what’s actually gonna be on the menu when we open up.”

Nonetheless, he said, “We are serving you some of the things that we are working on, and it’s a glimpse into what it might be.” The meal included a seafood course of shrimp cocktail, oysters, scallops and kanpachi; Chinese bing bread with ham, spiced chickpea spread and caviar butter; shishito peppers stuffed with sausage; noodles with Dungeness crab; and smoked prime rib carved tableside. Majordomo Meat & Fish is expected to open this winter in the space that formerly housed Carnevino, with a casual spot next door that will serve slider-style sandwiches called Tasties. ▶ reviewjournal.com/majordomo

Knight time party

Lagasse’s Stadium at Palazzo will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Golden Knights season-opening party Friday night. While the season actually gets underway Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, Friday will mark the team’s rematch with the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Mark Shunock, the in-arena host from the Vegas Golden Knights broadcast team, will serve as the official emcee for the watch party, which also will include puck competitions, dance-offs and beer contests. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Chef shuffle

Lucas Knox will depart in mid-October from his job as executive chef at The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. From what we hear, Knox is headed to an established restaurant elsewhere on the Strip; details to come.

Bring your appetiteine here

Tao at The Venetian launched a monthly omakase experience this weekend. The multi-course meal, which will be available again on Sunday, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8, features just one table per seating and has two chefs creating each dish right before diners’ eyes.

Openings

California-based Pizza Guys has opened at 3950 N. Tenaya Way. The company specializes in pizzas such as the Fireworks, Double Cheeseburger, Mexican Taco, Texas Barbeque and Bacon Chicken Supreme. Visit pizzaguys.com.

Toasted Gastropub, a new concept from Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza founder Sami Ladeki, is expected to open this month at 9516 W. Flamingo Road. It will serve brunch daily, as well as bloody marys and flaming coffees. Visit toastedgastrobrunch.com.

Boulder City has announced that the former Burger King at 1050 Nevada Way will become a Habaneros Taco Grill, with the opening planned for the end of the month. Visit habanerostacogrill.com.

Sightings

“Big Brother” vets Kaycee Clark, Elena Davies and Kemi Fakunle at Tao at The Venetian. Josh Murray of the Bachelor franchise at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas and Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. R&B singer Miguel and his wife, Nazanin, at Beauty & Essex. L.A. Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins and his wife, Morgan Lang, at Hamptons at Tivoli Village.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

