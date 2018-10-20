De Niro, celebrity chef get keys to Las Vegas Strip on Nobu Day

County Commissioner Steve Sisolak was at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace on Friday to present chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro with a proclamation declaring it Nobu Day on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Cark County.

Robert De Niro, center wearing brown jacket, helps hold the ceremonial key to the Strip, and chef Nobu Matsuhisa holds the Nobu Day Proclamation from Clark County at the event at Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Al Mancini picture)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bellmen stand at the entrance to the Nobu Hotel, a boutique hotel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

County Commissioner Steve Sisolak was at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace on Friday to present chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro with a proclamation declaring it Nobu Day on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Cark County. He also presented the team with a ceremonial “key to the Las Vegas Strip.”

The partners in the Nobu restaurant chain were in town for a weekend of celebrations honoring the Nobu Hotel’s fifth anniversary. During a news conference, it was announced that the agreement to run the hotel tower as a boutique Nobu hotel-in-a-hotel has been extended for another 10 years.

