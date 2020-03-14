Deals — and a change due to coronavirus — abound at pizza spots

Local pizza spots and chains with Las Vegas locations are offering deals for Pi Day, which is Saturday, 3.14, although one company changed its offer because of illness.

(Blaze Pizza)

Saturday’s Pi Day — 3.14, get it? — and in honor of the date, a number of pizza companies are offering specials.

Blaze Pizza announced Thursday evening that it has canceled its in-store offer in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, the company will offer a $3.14 pizza reward in its app, starting Monday, that’s redeemable through the end of the year. In order to be eligible for the offer, customers have to download the Blaze Pizza app by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The company added that its restaurants remain open.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, slices of Old School Cheese Pizza will be $3.14 at Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza, PizzaRev will serve classic two-topping pizzas for $3.14 with a drink purchase, artisan thin pizzas are buy one/get one for $3.14 at Pieology, and you can buy one pizza and get a second pizza, Deep Dish Cookie or craft beer for $3.14 at The Pizza Press at Fashion Show mall.

And Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is offering Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Pie, made with Bailey’s Irish cream and dark chocolate in a buttermilk crust, for $9 a slice.

