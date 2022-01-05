Details emerge on Martha Stewart’s Strip restaurant, The Bedford

The famed television personality and cookbook author plans to open The Bedford by Martha Stewart in Paris Las Vegas this spring.

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart is getting a foothold on the Strip with her first-ever restaurant.

The famed television personality and cookbook author plans to open The Bedford by Martha Stewart in Paris Las Vegas. The farmhouse-inspired, 194-seat restaurant is set to debut this spring, according to a news release Wednesday from Paris’ operator, casino chain Caesars Entertainment.

The release did not state exactly what kind of food would be served, saying Stewart and her team are developing “seasonal dinner, weekend brunch, and holiday menus that feature exceptional quality and creativity.”

It added that menu items “will be created from sourcing seasonal, high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors and some of Martha’s personal favorites,” including the Las Vegas Farmers Market, Urbani Truffles, Roe Caviar and Vermont Creamery.

“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family,” Stewart said in the release, noting the restaurant’s design will “exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York.”

Marquee Brands, owned by New York investment firm Neuberger Berman, acquired the Martha Stewart brand in 2019.

It also acquired the Emeril Lagasse brand as part of the deal.

