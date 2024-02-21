Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings

Plus: Unusual Mexican spirits and a gathering of the world’s top mixologists in the latest news from the Las Vegas dining scene.

A crisp-edged slice of Detroit-style pizza from Four Corners Pizza in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (David Varley)

A hero from Four Corners Pizza in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (David Varley)

Garlic shrimp from Antidote Flavors of Hawaii in southwest Las Vegas. (Via Instagram)

Loco moco from Antidote Flavors of Hawaii in southwest Las Vegas. (Via Instagram)

A scorpion cocktail from The Golden Tiki in Chinatown Vegas. The tiki bar is throwing its Don the Beachcomber Birthday Party on Feb. 22, 2024. (The Golden Tiki)

At Nobu restaurant in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, two cocktails celebrating the Feb. 27, 2024, debut of the "Shōgun" 10-episode series on FX. (Nobu Hospitality)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Four Corners Pizza is now serving Detroit-style pies — red or white, square slices, classic crisp edges — at The Sundry food hall in the UnCommons development in southwest Vegas. The menu also features garlic bread heroes and, on the side, pepperoni cups, crisp garlic bread and fresh-cut mozzarella sticks. Visit thesundrylv.com/sundry_vendor/four-corners.

■ Antidote Flavors of Hawaii, which started as a pandemic-era food truck, has debuted in bricks and mortar at 6496 Medical Center St., in the Rhodes Ranch neighborhood. Look for spicy salmon poke in salmon bombs, nachos and bowls; fried noodles with vegetables and fish cake; and loco moco, garlic chicken and ribeye plates. Visit antidotelv.com.

■ Mala Town, which some folks know from the Bay Area, recently brought its build-your-own hot pot bowls to an outpost at 5960 Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. Customers select ingredients from a buffet-style bar, pay for the ingredients by weight, then choose a style of broth (beef broth is the signature). Visit malatown.us.

■ Daddy Donut, a former Mochinut franchise, has gone independent and rebranded at 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 410, Henderson. Mochi donuts are still here, in flavors such as classic, mango passion and Oreo cheesecake, along with a new mochi and cake doughnut hybrid.

There are also Korean-style corn dogs, coated in rice flour and panko, with optional toppings such as potato, corn flakes and hot Cheetos. Visit daddydonut.square.site.

■ Ito, an omakase chamber with fish flown in daily from Japan, lies within the Poodle Room on the top floor of the Fontainebleau tower. The Poodle Room is a private club, but Ito takes reservations from the public for its 12 seats offered at 6 and 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Reservations: fontainebleaulasvegas.com/dining/restaurants/ito.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 9 p.m. Thursday, The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is throwing its Don the Beachcomber Birthday Party with top Vegas barkeeps paying tribute to Donn Beach, the father of tiki culture. Classic tiki cocktails are $15. Swank Bastards are performing. Suggested reservations: thegoldentiki.com/reservations.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, LPM Restaurant & Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is presenting a three-course dinner featuring five rare and highly prized Bénédicte Hardy Cognacs, including Noces de Diamant 60-year and L’Automne 100-year. Cost: $1,000. Required reservations: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/lpm-restaurant-and-bar.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through Tuesday, Nobu in Caesars Palace is offering two cocktails to celebrate “Shōgun,” the 10-episode series, based on James Clavell’s novel, that debuts Tuesday on FX. The first cocktail, Samurai Brew, blends Qui Platinum Extra Añejo Tequila and Nobu Sake. The second, The Haze Over Osaka, is made with Iwai Tradition Japanese Whisky. Cost: $25.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Brezza in Resorts World is hosting a four-course dinner featuring pours of traditional Mexican spirits from the Lot001 portfolio. The first three pairings are sotols distilled from the wild sotol plant. The final pairing features lechuguilla distilled from the sotol and agave plants.

The courses include beef cheek ragù with spinach tagliatelle and heritage Tuscan pork spare ribs. Cost: $115. Required reservations (limited to 30): brezzaitalian.com/an-intimate-sotol-experience.

◆ ◆ ◆

The third annual TAG Global Spirits Awards runs March 5 through 8 at the Delano. The competition, co-founded by Tony Abou-Ganim, is judged by some of the world’s leading beverage professionals.

The Pink Tie Party, the culmination of the awards, offers public tickets. The party runs 7 to 10 p.m. March 8 at Moon & View event space in the Palms. The party features tastes of more than 20 top-shelf spirits, live entertainment and dancing.

The gathering raises money for the Helen David Relief Fund, which assists bar professionals being treated for, or recovering from, cancer. Tickets: $125. Purchase: tagspiritsawards.com/events.

