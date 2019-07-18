98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Dim Sum and Drink Sum with matcha cocktail at Mott 32

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 10:14 am
 
Updated July 18, 2019 - 12:04 pm

Letters From Lee is one of three cocktails on the new Dim Sum & Drink Sum menu at Mott 32 at The Venetian. It offers a variety of dim sum starters such as Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings and shredded Peking duck mushroom spring rolls, available from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. The rum-forward cocktail plays like a tiki drink with matcha, making it sweet and pleasantly creamy.

Ingredients

1 ounce coconut-oil-washed Plantation dark rum

½ ounce Cruzan rum

½ ounce Px sherry

¼ ounce tonka bean syrup

½ ounce coconut matcha cream

½ ounce pineapple juice

Garnish

Nutmeg powder

Matcha powder

Directions

Combine ingredients with ice in cocktail tin. Stir with swizzle stick. Pour over ice in a highball glass and add garnish.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
THE LATEST
Jonathan Ullman, president and chief executive officer of The Mob Museum, looks over Prohibitio ...
5 hidden speakeasies in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Some of this valley’s so-called “hidden gems” truly are hidden, often in plain sight. Some are well-known, even advertised. Others are reserved for those in the know.