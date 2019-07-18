Dim Sum and Drink Sum with matcha cocktail at Mott 32

The rum-forward drink is one of three cocktails offered on Mott 32’s new Dim Sum & Drink Sum menu.

The Letters From Lee cocktail at Mott 32 at Palazzo in Las Vegas Thursday, July 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Letters From Lee cocktail at Mott 32 at Palazzo in Las Vegas Thursday, July 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Letters From Lee cocktail at Mott 32 at Palazzo in Las Vegas Thursday, July 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Letters From Lee is one of three cocktails on the new Dim Sum & Drink Sum menu at Mott 32 at The Venetian. It offers a variety of dim sum starters such as Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings and shredded Peking duck mushroom spring rolls, available from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. The rum-forward cocktail plays like a tiki drink with matcha, making it sweet and pleasantly creamy.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce coconut-oil-washed Plantation dark rum

■ ½ ounce Cruzan rum

■ ½ ounce Px sherry

■ ¼ ounce tonka bean syrup

■ ½ ounce coconut matcha cream

■ ½ ounce pineapple juice

Garnish

■ Nutmeg powder

■ Matcha powder

Directions

Combine ingredients with ice in cocktail tin. Stir with swizzle stick. Pour over ice in a highball glass and add garnish.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.