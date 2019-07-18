Dim Sum and Drink Sum with matcha cocktail at Mott 32
The rum-forward drink is one of three cocktails offered on Mott 32’s new Dim Sum & Drink Sum menu.
Letters From Lee is one of three cocktails on the new Dim Sum & Drink Sum menu at Mott 32 at The Venetian. It offers a variety of dim sum starters such as Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings and shredded Peking duck mushroom spring rolls, available from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. The rum-forward cocktail plays like a tiki drink with matcha, making it sweet and pleasantly creamy.
Ingredients
■ 1 ounce coconut-oil-washed Plantation dark rum
■ ½ ounce Cruzan rum
■ ½ ounce Px sherry
■ ¼ ounce tonka bean syrup
■ ½ ounce coconut matcha cream
■ ½ ounce pineapple juice
Garnish
■ Nutmeg powder
■ Matcha powder
Directions
Combine ingredients with ice in cocktail tin. Stir with swizzle stick. Pour over ice in a highball glass and add garnish.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.