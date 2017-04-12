Dine like a ‘High Roller’ at Sake Rok

(Sushi Roku)

There are all sorts of high rollers in Las Vegas, but here’s one that’s guaranteed to have taste (not to mention flavor). The High Roller special combines sushi rice with wagyu beef, toro (fatty tuna), lobster, caviar, sea urchin and asparagus — all sprinkled with shaved truffle and flakes of gold. It comes with a flight of junmai daigingo (premium quality) sakes; the pairing is $280 at Sushi Roku at the Forum Shops at Caesars.