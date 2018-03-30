Disneyland to open a Pizza Planet restaurant from ‘Toy Story’

Your childhood dreams are being answered.

Disneyland’s outdated Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port is transforming into a far more apt Disney-inspired eatery, a real-life version of Pizza Planet.

The new restaurant, officially being called Alien Pizza Planet — “A Better Place,” takes inspiration from the space-themed arcade in “Toy Story” where Buzz Lightyear and Woody meet the green aliens who famously worship “The Claw.”

Located in Tomorrowland and near the Buzz Lightyear Astro Blaster attraction, guests have long theorized that Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port — identifiable by the large red rocket ship — would be better served as a reimagining of Pizza Planet.

The Pizza Planet restaurant is the latest in a series of conversions and debuts taking place throughout the Disneyland Resort ahead of the upcoming Pixar Fest April 13-Sep. 3.

“The Aliens have sourced the finest ingredients from across the universe to deliver fresh, hot pizzas that are out of this world,” says Disneyland spokesperson Alex Dunlap.

Menu items will include a specialty pizza topped with pepperoni, green peppers and mushrooms.

The cheeseburger pizza will be made with ketchup, yellow mustard and pizza sauce on a sesame seed crust and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, slider patties, a house-made burger sauce, and pickles.

The Pizza Planet restaurant is only expected to last throughout the duration of Pixar Fest.

The “Toy Story”-inspired restaurant follows the opening of the Red Rose Tavern in February of 2017. The “Beauty and the Beast”-themed restaurant took over the Village Haus Restaurant in Fantasyland for what was supposed to be a limited-time experience in conjunction with the release of the live-action movie. Red Rose Tavern is still open, over a year later.

