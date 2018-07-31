Donate case of water at Firehouse Subs for free sandwich Saturday

Take a case of water to a Firehouse Subs location on Saturday, and you can leave with a free sub.

The exterior of a Firehouse Subs restaurant. (Getty Images)

This is the seventh year the nationwide sub chain has sponsored H2O for Heroes, and last year, they collected 768,000 bottles.

The deal is simple: Bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water and they’ll give you a medium sub. The water will be given to local firefighters, police offers, emergency victims and senior and community centers.

There are 12 Firehouse Subs locations across the valley.

