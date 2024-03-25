59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

DoorDash reveals Nevada’s favorite Easter candy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 10:35 am
 
Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recrea ...
Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

What is Nevadans’ favorite Easter candy?

DoorDash calculated what the top-ordered Easter candy is per state, and Nevada shared its choice of sweets with 11 other states.

Nevada’s favorite candy was the milk chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg — which was also the first choice of Nevada’s neighbors California, Arizona and Idaho and second most-ordered candy nationwide.

The overwhelming top pick across the country was Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, DoorDash said in a news release.

The other top Easter candies nationwide include:

3. Starburst Jelly Beans.

4. Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack.

5. Snicker’s, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack.

6. Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg.

7. Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny.

8. Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs.

9. Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy.

10. Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny.

Nevada also picked yellow as its favorite Peeps color, along with 36 other states.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
What is Las Vegas’ Brewery Row?
By / RJ

The Brewery Row concept was introduced as another way to make the Arts District area near Downtown Las Vegas stand out by offering many different beer options.

More stories
A guide to Easter brunches in Las Vegas for 2024
A guide to Easter brunches in Las Vegas for 2024
We visited Pitbull’s new restaurant inside a Walmart. Here’s what happened.
We visited Pitbull’s new restaurant inside a Walmart. Here’s what happened.
Ice cream shop in west Las Vegas Valley temporarily closed
Ice cream shop in west Las Vegas Valley temporarily closed
Legendary chef bringing Mexican restaurant to Las Vegas Strip
Legendary chef bringing Mexican restaurant to Las Vegas Strip
Florida coffee chain opens 1st Vegas shop as part of big expansion plan
Florida coffee chain opens 1st Vegas shop as part of big expansion plan
Started from the back of a car, Southern tamale eatery opens takeout shop
Started from the back of a car, Southern tamale eatery opens takeout shop