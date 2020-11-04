Emeril’s marks 25 years in Las Vegas; Jaleo now offers takeout

Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

JK's Chocolate Grand Marnier Souffle at Emeril's New England Fish House. (Emeril's)

Gazpacho at Jaleo. (Jaleo)

A happy anniversary menu

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special menu of dishes that have been favorites over the years. Available through Sunday, it includes choices such as New Orleans clams casino with Creole butter and bacon, $15; a double-cut pork chop with tamarind glaze, green mole sauce and caramelized sweet potatoes, $42; and JK’s Chocolate Grand Marnier Souffle, $12.

Sherry week, takeout at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating International Sherry Week from Wednesday through Saturday with a flight of three sherries paired with Spanish bites. It’s $18. Jaleo also has introduced a takeout menu of signature tapas such as gazpacho and pan de cristal con tomate. It’s also offering a paella feast for four, with a choice of paella, tapas, flauta bread and flan, $150. jaleo.com

Pour in the Alley’s back

Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., returns to in-person Pour in the Alley events at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Rooftop Deck. It’s $30, which is applied to traditional or vegan cheese and charcuterie from Valley Cheese & Wine and NoButcher, plus wines by the bottle or glass. fergusonsdowntown.com

Nacho Daddy to celebrate

Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, will celebrate National Nacho Day Friday with two flights: North of the Border, which includes Buffalo hot nachos, Nacho Average Burger Nacho and barbecued chicken nacho, and South of the Border, which is Supreme Tostada Nacho, Fiesta Nacho and Enchilada Nacho.

PT’s brings the party

PT’s Taverns are again offering their PT’s Party Pack. It’s packed with mozzarella sticks, boneless and classic chicken wings, pretzel bites, seared potstickers and PT’s signature fries plus a selection of dipping sauces. It’s $55, and a cheese or pepperoni pizza can be added for $10 more.

Shang branches out

Shang Mian — a Chinese Noodle Workshop, has opened at 9882 S. Maryland Parkway. A sister restaurant to Shang Artisan Noodle at 4983 W. Flamingo Road, it serves such dishes as spinach and thin noodles, and spicy beef noodle soup with spicy dumplings. shangartisannoodle.com

November at Pinkbox

“Hey Pumpkin,” a cinnamon-glazed pumpkin cake doughnut topped with torched marshmallow and caramelized brown sugar, $3, is the November doughnut of the month at Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in Southern Nevada. Pinkbox also is featuring Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts including the Reese’s DoughCro, $3; pumpkin pie doughnut, $3; and a vegan bar doughnut with harvest sprinkles, $3 and available only at the location at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave.

New at Founders

The November Giving Drink at Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is the Caramel Punch, house-made apple cider served hot with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. One dollar for each Caramel Punch sold this month will go to Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada’s Natalie Gulbis Club. The locally owned Founders is scheduled to open a second location, at 3512 St. Rose Parkway at Amigo Street in Henderson, Nov. 18.

Secrets at Big Jerk

Big Jerk Caribbean, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., has introduced two off-the-menu items: Fried Ribs and Boogie Fries, which are Big Jerk fries covered in mac and cheese sauce, chopped jerk chicken or pork and jerk sauce.

