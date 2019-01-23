Enjoy a beer in Las Vegas after World of Concrete, Shot Show

It certainly isn’t difficult to find a beer in Las Vegas. But if you’re looking for just the right brew, in just the right environment, without traveling too far from your hotel, we’ve compiled a list of a few places you may want to explore.

Pub 365 at Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas.

Attendees relax at Atomic Liquors during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Customers are seen at the bar at Michael Mina Pub 1842 inside MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Banger Brewing

While the Las Vegas craft beer scene is still in its early stages, it’s growing quickly. But while there are some solid breweries in our valley, most of them are located away from the convention and tourist areas. Banger, however, is conveniently located in the heart of the new downtown, just off the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street. It’s a local company founded by a group of childhood friends who grew up here and originally worked together at Bellagio. And they’ve vowed to make beer that’s “a reflection of our city: sexy, classy and one of a kind.” 450 Fremont Street, 702-456-2739, bangerbrewing.com

Pub 365

The number in the name isn’t just a reference to the fact that this off-Strip casino bar is open every day. It’s also the number of craft beers it rotates through the menu. Located in the Tuscany casino, just east of the Strip, Pub 365 boasts a menu with something for just about every beer lover under the sun. And it’s conveniently notated to highlight local brews, “rare unicorn beers,” seasonal creations and gluten-free offerings. The hotel also features some solid entertainment options that will transport you back to old Vegas. Tuscany Suites and Casino, 255 E. Flamingo Road, 702-944-5084, tuscanylv.com

Atomic Liquors, The Kitchen at Atomic

You want history? Atomic Liquors is the oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas, and the restaurant next door once served as Martin Scorsese’s production office during the filming of “Casino.” Notable customers have included The Rat Pack, Barbra Streisand, The Smothers Brothers and Clint Eastwood. Between these adjoining spots (which share a common patio), beer fans have a total of 30 rotating taps, all but one of which offer craft beers, 18 primarily local craft brews available in cans and more than 100 large-format bottles, with a focus on barrel-aged stout and sour. 917 and 927 Fremont St., 702-982-3000 and 702-534-3223, atomic.vegas

Beer Park

This rooftop spot is a partnership with Budweiser, so leave the beer snobs back at the blackjack tables when you pay it a visit. Those who aren’t too pretentious to enjoy a serious party spot with a corporate connection will find at least 80 different beers on the menu and plenty of drinking games like Jenga, Connect Four, pool and pingpong. It also boasts a great view of the Fountains of Bellagio. And there are plenty of places to watch whatever game you have some money riding on. Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com

Pub 1842

Celebrity chef Michael Mina had four Las Vegas restaurants, three of which are serious fine dining destinations. This is his casual spot. It takes its name from the year pilsner was invented, but the beer menu is considerably more diverse. There are more than 50 beers in all, hailing from around the world. And there are few places in town that pair pub grub as expertly with their brews (although it might take you a few pints before you think the peanut butter, bacon and potato chip burger sounds like a good idea). MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-891-3922, mgmgrand.com