Enjoy cocktails, entertainment at Rose. Rabbit. Lie.
Sunday Supper at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas features two new prix-fixe menus, curated cocktail pairings and an all-new entertainment lineup. While dining on dishes such as oysters Rockefeller, prime rib and tableside s’mores, watch performers take the stage with dance, acrobatics and song. The Embarrassment of Riches cocktail blends luxury and whimsy with Champagne and popping passion fruit pearls.
Ingredients
■ ½ ounce Ramazotti Apertivo
■ ½ ounce of Giffard passion fruit liqueur
■ ½ ounce Aperol
■ Champagne
Directions
Add a scoop of passion fruit pearls to a glass flute, top with ice and build the ingredients into the glass, top with Champagne.