Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.

One of the bars that helps define the Las Vegas cocktail experience is closing on June 25.

The Dorsey bar in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is closing in June 2023 to be remade into Juliet Cocktail Room, named for the highly prized Juliet Rose. (The Venetian)

The Dorsey, one of the bars that helps define the Las Vegas cocktail experience, is closing on June 25. The hot boîte in The Venetian is being replaced later this summer by Juliet Cocktail Room, the Review-Journal has exclusively learned.

The new bar takes its name from the Juliet Rose, highly coveted for its lavish petaling, rosy peach color and delicate fragrance. David Austin, the late British rose breeder, reportedly sold the original cultivar for several million pounds. A multimillion-dollar flower? Perfect for Vegas.

Juliet will feature Victorian-inspired decor, pop and rock standards played on dueling baby grand pianos and the requisite crew of craft cocktailers mixing up classics and house specials. (Will a cocktail, by any other name, still be as boozy?)

The Dorsey closing marks the first step in 81/82 Group, a Vegas hospitality outfit, remaking The Dorsey and its sibling bars, Rosina and Electra, to create three new cocktail lounges. The RJ first reported the hiring of 81/82 and its founder and CEO, Ryan Labbe.

The 4,500-square-foot Dorsey opened in late 2016 with cocktails designed by two famed New York City mixologists, a custom sound system providing audio ranging from lush ambient to nightclub level, and architectural design (inspired by classic libraries) layering mahogany, French oak, brass, leather and marble.

Over the years, many media outlets named The Dorsey one of the best places to drink (and have a cigar) in Vegas.

