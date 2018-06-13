Father’s Day gifts for the dad who loves food, wine and beer

News flash: Dad really doesn’t want a tie for Father’s Day — and besides, he can tell what’s in the box. The man gave you life, guidance and so much more; surely you can do better when it comes to gift-giving for his big day? Here are a few ideas:

Giftagram

Primo Grill

Bed Bath & Beyond

Giftagram

Sur La Table

Runamok Maple

News flash: Dad really doesn’t want a tie for Father’s Day — and besides, he can tell what’s in the box. The man gave you life, guidance and so much more; surely you can do better when it comes to gift-giving for his big day? Here are a few ideas:

Josh Cellars and the Giftagram mobile app have collaborated on three packages tailored to Dad’s interests. Gourmet Dad is a BBQ Master Spice Set from Oaktown Spice Shop, a Wildwood grilling plank set, the “Playing With Fire” cookbook by Michael Symon and a bottle of Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon; other choices are geared to Travel Dad and Wine Lover Dad. $99, giftagram.com/joshcellars.

If Dad likes to grill and likes pizza, you can help him make it outdoors without gifting him a pricey pizza oven. The 13-inch Primo Grill Ceramic Baking/Pizza Stone 340 fits any traditional-sized grill, and if you use charcoal and wood, you can get wood-fired flavor. It also works with bread and other baked goods and can be used in conventional ovens as well. $52.15, amazon.com.

Or maybe Dad has a sweet tooth. In that case, he may be interested in Runamok Maple’s infused organic maple syrups, such as pecan-wood-smoked, Merquen-chile-infused or bourbon barrel-aged. And he can use them on far more than pancakes; the company’s website offers recipes for cocktails, entrees, desserts and more. In bottles and gift packs, $16.95 and up, runamokmaple.com.

Dad may not be able to avoid sweating during the summer, but there’s no reason his beer needs to do the same. The 14-ounce Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Double-Wall Beer Glasses keep beer chilled, are dishwasher- and freezer-safe and prevent pesky condensation. $25 for a set of two in Sur La Table stores and at surlatable.com.

Dad’s no doubt seen those fancy smoking devices in local bars, so here’s a chance for him to up his own cocktail game. The Crafthouse by Fortessa Smoking Box infuses cocktails with smoke, and can be used on nuts, cheeses, dried herbs and spices as well. $249.99, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.