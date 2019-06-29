Ferraro’s restaurant in Las Vegas to close temporarily for renovation

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar has announced a temporary closure beginning after dinner service Saturday for renovations.

Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar at 4480 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar has announced a temporary closure beginning after dinner service Saturday for renovations.

Representatives of the family-run restaurant, which has been operating in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, say the last-minute decision was made to accommodate work on a new lounge area and replace flooring throughout.

Ferraro’s is hoping to re-open for dinner service on July 5.