Find yoga, music and Santa in downtown Las Vegas this week

For the nice kids who shouldn’t have to wait until December to see Santa, or the naughty ones who need a reminder on why they’d better start behaving, Kids’ Camp Christmas in July hits Container Park on Saturday afternoon.

Santa makes off-season visit

The summertime yuletide festivities will include a photo with Santa, ornament decorating, games on the lawn, hula lessons with Mrs. Claus and the chance enjoy a combination bounce house/climbing wall/water slide known as Santa’s Inflatable Train. Food and drinks will be available.

It’s $9 for participating children, with no fee for Mom or Dad. downtowncontainerpark.com.

‘Nerdlesque Night’ at Artifice Lounge

For the adults, burlesque is alive and well in Las Vegas, and every third Saturday, the nerds own it at Artifice Lounge, 1025 First St. Penni Piper’s monthly “Nerdlesque Night” returns from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the theme is Fairytales & Fables.

Guests can watch the show from the lounge for free or pay $10 for a better view in the performance area 702-489-6339, artificebar.com.

Trio of bands to perform at Evel Pie

Enjoy some free punk, surf and noise rock with your pizza during the late night hours of Saturday/Sunday. Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., will host three bands between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The lineup consists of Better Broken, The Psyatics and Old Rivals, and there’s no cover charge. If you get hungry, a slice of pizza and a beer will set you back just $5. 702-840-6460, evelpie.com.

Pizza Rock hosts trivia night

Pizza Rock, 201 N. Third St., will have its Geeks Who Drink trivia night starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Prizes include gift cards and free pints of beer.

702-385-0838, pizzarocklv.com.

Hot yoga sessions set for Neon Museum

The four-week Hot Yoga at the Neon Museum series kicks off Wednesday. The museum provides the patio and the certified instructor. Mother Nature provides the heat. You provide your own mat, towel, equipment and plenty of water. The event is restricted to adults 18 and over or children 16 and over if accompanied by a guardian.

Cost is $13 for museum members, $18 for nonmembers. The Neon Museum is at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. 702-387-6366, neonmuseum.org.