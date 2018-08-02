First restaurants announced for Las Vegas Martha Stewart fest

The initial lineup of restaurants has been announced for the Martha Stewart Wine Food Experience on Oct. 13.

The initial lineup of restaurants has been announced for the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Michael Mina Bellagio, Harvest by Roy Ellamar, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak, Rivea, Otoro Robata Grill & Sushi, Franklin Lounge, Della’s Kitchen, The Steak House at Circus Circus and Tom’s Urban will be among the establishments providing bites to festival attendees. Other restaurants are expected to be added to the lineup.

The outdoor event on the Las Vegas Festival grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue is part of a 12-city culinary series. It will consist of a three-hour grand tasting, from 1-4 p.m., that will include a cooking demonstration from Stewart, bites and sips from various local chefs and bartenders, and the chance to explore kitchen gear and other products.

There will also be VIP tickets that allow for early entry, and a limited number of Master Class tickets that will include a more intimate seminar with Stewart, where she’ll share some of her favorite cooking tips and a gift bag to take home.

Ticket are priced from $85 to $250 and available through wineandfood.usatoday.com/lasvegas.

