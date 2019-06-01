Five spots for scallops in Las Vegas

Chefs at these restaurants add zing to the morsels with sauces and garnishes.

Chris Wessling

Sparrow + Wolf

Jeff Green

STK scallops (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Plaza

Shark

Bobby Flay’s new Palms restaurant offers South American flavors applied to seafood and sushi. These sea scallops are cooked and topped with mustard green salsa verde, panca chili and queso cotija, $20.

Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, 702-942-7777, palms.com

La Cave Food &Wine Hideaway

Michael and Jenna Morton recently added a scallop dish to the menu at their small-plates restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. They’re served perched on potato cakes with crispy chorizo and sunny-side-up quail eggs, and topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, $19.

Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-7375, lacavelv.com

Sparrow + Wolf

Chef Brian Howard offers pan-roasted sea scallops at his award-winning Chinatown spot. They come with marinated eggplant, ramp pesto and crispy leek, $26.

4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com

Oscar’s

Despite what owner/former Mayor Oscar Goodman says, it’s not all about beef, booze and broads here. There’s also seafood, such as these seared diver scallops with lemon-parmesan risotto, $38.

The Plaza, 1 S. Main Street, 702-386-7227, plazahotelcasino.com

STK

The Cosmo’s party-vibe steakhouse offers its scallops with carrot puree, pickled fennel and carrot chips. Chef Stephen Hopcraft then finishes them with blood orange vinaigrette, $27.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-698-7990, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com