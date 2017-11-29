Flock & Fowl hosts surprise pop-up ahead of tomorrow’s opening

Flock & Fowl hosted a surprise pop-up Saturday night at its eagerly awaited downtown location at The Ogden.

Flock & Fowl hosted a surprise pop-up Saturday night at its eagerly awaited downtown location at The Ogden. Cocktails were provided by owner Jenny Wong and local bartender Adam Rains (who was celebrating his birthday), with bites by owner/chef Sheridan Su.

Wong says the weekend event was just the beginning: Starting Thursday, the new spot will be open from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, serving drinks and a limited menu. There’s no word yet on when the hours will expand.

Expansion update

SkinnyFats quietly opened last week at Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant’s initial hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Christmas Eve. The chain is set to begin work this week on a location at Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive in Henderson. Look for that to open around April with two drive-thrus — one exclusively for ColdPress Express Juice Club members. The company also has decided against a planned move into a former Baja Fresh space at Eastern and Serene avenues, after it was unable to expand the patio.

Chef appointments

Veteran Las Vegas chef Robert Lomeli has joined the team at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, set to open this winter. Lomeli, who has worked at Double Barrel Roadhouse, Brand Steakhouse, Black Mountain Grill and the Mirage villas, will serve as chef de cuisine under executive chef Jennifer Murphy.

Openings

Cafe Sanuki, 4821 Spring Mountain Road, specializes in udon noodles as well as tempura, hand rolls, rice bowls and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cafe Hollywood at Planet Hollywood Resort is from the team that created its predecessor, Planet Dailies. Said to be a celebration of all things Hollywood, it features a multimedia celebration of iconic moments from Planet Hollywood’s 25-year history. It’s open 24/7.

Troy Liquor Bar, a nightclub and lounge imported from Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, has opened at the Golden Nugget. It offers bottle service, views of the Fremont Street Experience from the second-level balcony and a rotation of DJs.

The Halal Guys have opened a second Las Vegas location, in the Forum Food Court at Caesars Palace. It’s reportedly the first quick-service halal restaurant to open in a casino in the U.S.

Sightings

Eagles member and solo artist Timothy B. Schmit at Lavo at Palazzo.

