Flock & Fowl opening a second location in the Ogden

Sheridan Su and his wife Jenny Wong are headed downtown. A second location of their popular Flock & Fowl on Sahara Avenue is set to open in the Ogden sometime this fall.

Flock & Fowl at 380 W Sahara

Su boasts a fine dining background that includes time in the kitchens of Joel Robuchon and the now-closed Comme Ça. After leaving the Strip, he ran a food truck and later operated a bao shop in a west side hair salon that earned him a mention in the New York Times. But he and Wong truly became stars of the local food community when they converted the coffee shop at the Eureka Casino into the restaurant Fat Choy. Shortly thereafter, they opened the tiny lunch-only spot Flock & Fowl on West Sahara Avenue, and its Hainanese chicken and rice quickly became one of the valley’s most whispered-about hidden treasures.

The new location, in the space that formerly housed Itsy Bitsy Ramen and Whiskey, will be called Flock & Fowl DTLV, and will feature longer hours and more offerings than the original.

When asked to describe the new menu, Wong promised “more Southeast Asian dishes.”

“But it’ll be a little more global,” Sue chimed in. “It needs to fit that area. It needs to attract a very diverse clientele. On Sahara what we do is very limited, but we’re targeting a very niche population. Over there, just the way the area is and the way it’s grown, it’s going to be very exciting to do more things.”

The new space will be open for lunch and dinner, plus weekend brunch. Su says the brunch menu will feature Asian dishes alongside American classics.

“Kind of like how we got to play around over at Fat Choy,” he explains. “There will definitely be waffles, pancakes and eggs. But we’ll have (an Asian) twist on those classics as well.”

For their cocktail program, the pair have connected with Nectaly Mendoza of Herbs & Rye.

“We’re hoping to work something out with (him),” Su says, “either to consult or to train our guys.”

Fat Choy and the original Flock & Fowl will remain open. And the chef teases that further expansion may be in the works, in both Las Vegas and Southern California.

“Right now is a really amazing time,” he says. “So many people have approached us to help us grow. So there are a lot of opportunities, and I think there will be more things coming up.”

