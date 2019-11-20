Food Finders: Finding fresh escarole, knowing how to freeze it

Raw Green Organic Escarole. (Getty Images)

Nov 19, 2019

For Marie Kirker, who’s looking for a market that sells fresh escarole, readers have a one-word answer: Smith’s. Andrea Drasner, Ann Brown, Tony Costanza and Gloria Castricone found it at separate stores. And Jan Visser said when Kirker does find it, she should cook it, shock it and freeze it in batches. He added that good substitutes are chicory, spinach or kale.

For Barry Abidor, Susan Ford said Nemo’s snack-size carrot cakes can be found at local 7Eleven stores.

For Chris Darden, who’s looking for chocolate halvah, Brown found it in The Kosher Connection section of Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd., and Rochelle Hornsby found it at the International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

More on cherry preserves: David Hoff was in search of Smucker’s brand, but Jim Guynup has another recommendation: Trader Joe’s. They also, he said, have some varieties with reduced sugar but no artificial sweeteners.

Ford is looking for Nemo’s banana cakes.

Guynup asks readers to share their favorite places to find low-sugar desserts.

Marcee Shafer is looking for dark roast Kenyan coffee, adding that all she can find is medium roast.

Ilse Root is looking for fresh kohlrabi.

Kay Garnish is looking for gluten-free whole-grain bread.

Rich Papaleo is looking for San Marzano tomato puree and paste, and fresh spinach that’s not baby “but the whole leaf ‘adult’ type which may have some flavor.”

And Priscilla Fowler, who used to get “fresh and tasty” cookies from The Sugar Cookie to serve to First Friday visitors to her gallery, is looking for a new source now that the company has decamped to St. George, Utah.

Nov. 12, 2019

For Abigail Aguilar, who’s looking for a poppy seed strudel or roll similar to those her mother used to get at a bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio, readers have several sources — and a couple are even local.

“She can find poppy seed roll as good as any found in Ohio at the German Bread Bakery,” emailed Melissa Brearey. “It’s loaded with poppy seed and glazed perfectly.” The bakery has locations at 2237 N. Rampart Blvd. and 9255 S. Eastern Ave. Laura Crowton recommended the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

A. Quinn and Margaret Horvath recommended Butter Maid Bakery in Youngstown, Ohio, at buttermaidbakery.com. And Richard Menart and Jerry and Judy Cvetkovic recommended Strawberry Hill Povitica at strawberryhill.com.

More on corned beef and cabbage: The Cvetkovics said Johnny Mac’s at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson serves it on Tuesdays, “and boy is it good.”

Jennifer Esposito is looking for a restaurant, preferably in the Summerlin area, that serves manicotti, “the real fresh kind made with crepes.”

Gloria Shapiro is looking for decaf Pepsi that’s not sugar-free.

Kelly Clark is looking for jalapeno bacon similar to what used to be available at the meat counter at Albertsons.

Fred Axthelm is looking for German springerle cookies.

Marie Kirker is looking for a market that sells fresh escarole, for making escarole and beans.

And Shirley Winslow is looking for bone-in smoked pork shoulder, not sliced and preferably with some skin on it, like she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Nov. 5, 2019

Renata Bassett asked readers for suggestions for local restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage, and a few shared their favorites.

New York expatriate Helene Gottlieb says “there is no other” than Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, which serves it in the Sourdough Cafe and Charlie’s Market Buffet on Thursdays. CeCi Schreiber recommended the Suncoast Buffet, where she said it’s served at Saturday lunch. Judy Rubin recommended Three Angry Wives in the Boca Park shopping center. And Ann Brown suggested McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave.

For Edward Miller, who’s looking for large, never-frozen octopus, Linda Callahan suggested La Bonita Supermarkets; there are six in the valley.

For Sha Polstein, who’s looking for a local source for Sabrett Pushcart-Style Onions in Sauce, in a jar, Chris Darden said it’s available at Sprouts Farmers Market.

More on ice cream shops: Gloria Castricone wants to be sure we mention Luv-It Frozen Custard at Las Vegas Boulevard and Oakey Avenue and which, she notes, has been in business for nearly 50 years.

Darden is looking for Sabrett natural-casing hot dogs, and chocolate halvah — not chocolate-covered.

Susan May is looking for a smoked pork shoulder brisket for a New England boiled dinner.

Calvin Carwile is looking for Pillsbury Caramel Apple Moist Supreme Cake Mix and Creamy Supreme Caramel Apple Frosting, which he usually can find in the fall at Walmart or Smith’s.

And Walter Charpentier is looking for smelt that are headless, boned and cleaned.

Oct. 30, 2019

When John Descrans emailed in search of the best local ice cream parlor, reminiscent of the late, great Leatherby’s, readers were unanimous: Handel’s Ice Cream at 10170 W. Tropicana Ave. It’s “the best in town,” said Ron Caruso, while Penny Goldin said the ice cream is made fresh daily and there’s a roster of 100 flavors of ice cream and yogurt. Ann Brown noted that the flavors are seasonal. Current choices include pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake chunk and deep-dish apple pie, as well as a hot apple dumpling sundae with cinnamon roll ice cream.

For Sybil Friedman, who’s looking for unsweetened cacao nibs, Marion Reinhardt suggested Sprouts Farmers Market or Vitacost.com, adding that she was just snacking on some with her iced coffee.

More on Italian sausage without fennel: Sal Coco recommended Cugino’s Italian Deli & Pizza at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway. “The family is from Brooklyn, N.Y., and has been making Italian foods for many years,” he said. Coco added that he believes the best tomatoes for making sauce are Cento brand’s San Marzano variety, available at Walmart. “Their taste is perfect,” he said.

Paula Lane is looking for Archer Farms side dishes, which she used to get at Target — specifically the microwaveable spinach and kale and mac and cheese.

Abigail Aguilar is looking for a poppyseed strudel or roll, similar to those her mother used to get at a bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio.

Renata Bassett is looking for reader suggestions for local restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage.

And Dennis Ward is looking for reader suggestions for canned chile con carne.

