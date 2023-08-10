92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Former reality TV star opening restaurant in Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
A rendering of the interior of Stallone's Italian Eatery, set to open in late August 2023 in Sa ...
A rendering of the interior of Stallone's Italian Eatery, set to open in late August 2023 in Santa Fe Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The former star of “Tanked” on Animal Planet is bringing another taste of Brooklyn to Las Vegas, this time at Santa Fe Station. Stallone’s Italian Eatery, co-owned by Brett Raymer, is set to debut later this month.

For 15 seasons, ending in late 2018, “Tanked” followed Raymer, family members and employees of his Vegas-based Acrylic Tank Manufacturing as they built lavish fish tanks for celebrities and businesses.

Raymer opened the first Stallone’s in early 2022 on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The new 35-seat restaurant will be next to STN Sports Book at Santa Fe Station, and Raymer, a former ESPN Radio co-host, will assemble sports collectibles to decorate Stallone’s.

“Fans will be able to buy autographed and non-autographed memorabilia and artwork right off the wall,” Raymer said.

Among the menu highlights are pizza by the slice or pie, house specials like garlic knots and signature meatballs, and sports-themed hero sandwiches like a Raiders Special, a Knights Special and an Aces Special (plus the famed lasagna sandwich).

Visit stalloneslv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
3
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
4
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
5
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) guards New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) du ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, Beck and Phoenix in concert and the Raiders’ preseason opener head this week’s lineup in Las Vegas.

More stories
Pioneering vegan restaurant in downtown Las Vegas closes after 8 years
Pioneering vegan restaurant in downtown Las Vegas closes after 8 years
Las Vegas’ 1st Zippy’s announces opening date
Las Vegas’ 1st Zippy’s announces opening date
New late-night food truck rolls into downtown Las Vegas
New late-night food truck rolls into downtown Las Vegas
‘Cake Boss’ marks 10 years on the Strip and reveals his new TV shows
‘Cake Boss’ marks 10 years on the Strip and reveals his new TV shows
Arts District gay bar owner plans opening of LGBTQ+ hotel and nightclub
Arts District gay bar owner plans opening of LGBTQ+ hotel and nightclub
New sports bar and grill to open in Boulder Station
New sports bar and grill to open in Boulder Station