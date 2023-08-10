Former reality TV star opening restaurant in Las Vegas casino

The restaurant will feature pizza by the slice and pie, sports-themed hero sandwiches and sports memorabilia to purchase off the walls

A rendering of the interior of Stallone's Italian Eatery, set to open in late August 2023 in Santa Fe Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The former star of “Tanked” on Animal Planet is bringing another taste of Brooklyn to Las Vegas, this time at Santa Fe Station. Stallone’s Italian Eatery, co-owned by Brett Raymer, is set to debut later this month.

For 15 seasons, ending in late 2018, “Tanked” followed Raymer, family members and employees of his Vegas-based Acrylic Tank Manufacturing as they built lavish fish tanks for celebrities and businesses.

Raymer opened the first Stallone’s in early 2022 on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The new 35-seat restaurant will be next to STN Sports Book at Santa Fe Station, and Raymer, a former ESPN Radio co-host, will assemble sports collectibles to decorate Stallone’s.

“Fans will be able to buy autographed and non-autographed memorabilia and artwork right off the wall,” Raymer said.

Among the menu highlights are pizza by the slice or pie, house specials like garlic knots and signature meatballs, and sports-themed hero sandwiches like a Raiders Special, a Knights Special and an Aces Special (plus the famed lasagna sandwich).

Visit stalloneslv.com.

