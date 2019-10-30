Free food on Halloween in Las Vegas for costumed kids (of many ages)

Insomnia Cookies will give a free traditional cookie to anyone who comes into the store wearing a costume, from opening at 9 a.m. Thursday through closing at 3 a.m. Friday. Insomnia is at 4480 Paradise Road. (Insomnia Cookies)

Valencian Gold fast-casual paella restaurant will give a free kid’s bowl to any child who dines in in costume on Thursday. The restaurant is at 7960 S. Rainbow Blvd. (Valencian Gold)

Some things about Halloween aren’t as scary as they seem. For example, there are a few ways to offset all the money you put out for candy.

Valencian Gold fast-casual paella restaurant will give a free kid’s bowl to any child who dines in in costume on Thursday. The restaurant is at 7960 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery also is offering free meals, with side and drink, to kids in costume. In this case there has to be an adult buying an entree, but Mimi’s is offering up to two free kid’s meals per adult. There are 11 entree choices, from Chocolate Chip Puppy Dog Griddlecakes to sliced grilled chicken and linguine with tomato sauce. There are three Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery locations in the valley.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give a free doughnut to anyone who wears a costume into the store on Thursday. There are five locations in Southern Nevada.

And Insomnia Cookies will give a free traditional cookie to anyone who comes into the store wearing a costume, from opening at 9 a.m. Thursday through closing at 3 a.m. Friday. Insomnia is at 4480 Paradise Road.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.