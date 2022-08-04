Free pizza! Bonanno’s gives away slices to celebrate latest shop

The Summerlin South opening makes nine locations for this family group of pizzerias, and it’s offering folks a free slice to celebrate.

A slice of pepperoni pizza from Bonanno's New York Pizzeria, which has nine locations in Las Vegas. (Bonanno's)

Bonanno’s, a family-owned group of pizza restaurants, is offering folks a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza at its newest shop, Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen, which opened earlier this summer at 5660 S. Hualapai Way in Summerlin South.

The ’za giveaway, to celebrate the debut, takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 as long as supplies last; no purchase is necessary.

The Hualapai pizzeria is the ninth shop for Bonanno’s, which also has a Pizza Kitchen in Centennial Hills, plus Bonanno’s New York Pizzerias in downtown Summerlin, the MGM Grand (two), and the food courts of the Flamingo, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and The Venetian.

“We’re ecstatic to have recently opened our second Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen in Summerlin, as this community means so much to us. It is especially exciting to be located so close to Bishop Gorman High School, where two of my children, Joey and Maria, have both graduated from,” said Frank Bonanno, CEO of Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group, owner of the pizzerias and operator of more than 50 restaurants in Vegas.

Bonanno’s sticks to the classics: New York-style pies in more than a dozen versions, including a vegetarian, a white pizza and a sausage pie; stromboli with various fillings; and garlic knots with sauces for dredging. The Pizza Kitchen restaurants also offer starters, salads, and chicken wings and tenders.

